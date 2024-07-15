According to the criteria of
It is not the only study that ranked California as one of the most dangerous for retirees, as it topped the list of Moneywise for The highest risk of bankruptcy for older people. Older Californians had a score of risk of 69.72 out of 100 and one in five have an annual income below 150 percent of the poverty lineaccording to the site Housewire.
The annual cost of living for California families
The Golden State is known for being one of the most expensive in the country, in relation to the cost of living. Also according to a report by GoBankingRates, The last few years have been “more expensive” to live in this area of the United States compared to past decades. Living in Californiabased on different categories, carries US$101,059 in annual expenses.
They then reported that, with a cost of living 38.6 percent higher to the national averageis the third most expensive state in the entire country. In this line, they defined it as a “true nonsense” the fact that housing in California is twice the price of the national average.
