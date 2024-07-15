According to the criteria of

Approximately 12 years, eight months and five days, It will take seniors in California to spend that money. The estimate It yielded a series of fixed annual expenses: US$5,387 for groceries, US$22,530 for housing, US$5,202 for utilities, US$6,283 for transportation and US$8,226 for health care. Leaving a total of almost US$80,000 a yearThis particular figure is not random, but was used by the aforementioned portal as an indicator to compare the costs of retirement in different states of the country.

It is not the only study that ranked California as one of the most dangerous for retirees, as it topped the list of Moneywise for The highest risk of bankruptcy for older people. Older Californians had a score of risk of 69.72 out of 100 and one in five have an annual income below 150 percent of the poverty lineaccording to the site Housewire.

The study revealed how many years it will take them to spend their savings Photo:istock Share

The annual cost of living for California families



The Golden State is known for being one of the most expensive in the country, in relation to the cost of living. Also according to a report by GoBankingRates, The last few years have been “more expensive” to live in this area of ​​the United States compared to past decades. Living in Californiabased on different categories, carries US$101,059 in annual expenses.

They then reported that, with a cost of living 38.6 percent higher to the national averageis the third most expensive state in the entire country. In this line, they defined it as a “true nonsense” the fact that housing in California is twice the price of the national average.