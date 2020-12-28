“Presi, don’t worry, the other game that we play against them we are going to get revenge.” The boy, at eight years old, had just received, possibly, the biggest win in his life: 0-31 in 50 minutes of play. For Villaverde’s top leader, 78, it was, of course, the biggest defeat of his career. “In the 52 years that I have been in office, I have never suffered a similar result,” laments Juan Antonio Cózar in his spacious office at the Boetticher Sports City, next to a piece of furniture full of trophies and memories. “I have a medal from Europe as the oldest president of Spain and nobody has found out,” he protests. “If I counted the number of people I have taken off drugs in this neighborhood …”.

What everyone has found out is what happened on one of the club’s 7-a-side football pitches two weekends ago: Real Madrid endorsed their Benjamin B with one of those thunderous markers that revive the old question of the victories in the younger sections of the lower categories. What effects do they have on the formation of the kids? Should they be regulated? How? A complex issue, directly related to the development of children, which transcends sports and reaches the central field of education.

Stopping the match is not an option. Ordering the top team players to avoid scoring more goals is discarded. Keeping the lower team in competition is imperative. And put together ex profeso the most powerful squads can break the principle of geographical proximity that avoids large movements of children and parents. What to do then?

“I have asked the Madrid Federation for a long time that soccer schools play on the one hand and professional teams, on the other,” explains the Villaverde manager. “We are in the same group as Madrid, Atlético, Leganés… Here they will come to see who scores the most goals, we are the victims. And it is true that maybe we should not have been promoted to Preferred (this category in the community has two divisions) because they are first-year children, from pre-teens or who had never played. The other day, a boy from Real Madrid came from Extremadura. They have 100,000 to choose from ten; I 10 to stay with 12 ”, says Cózar, who just took a couple of hours to report the 0-31 on social networks. That was the second match for Benjamin B this season. The first was already a warning: A, from Villaverde San Andrés himself, scored 10-0. “It could have been 30, but the coaches intervened. When there were seven of them, he changed kids, ”says the club president.

We show our outrage at this type of situation in Formative Football, on the one hand the big clubs should use sports strategies to avoid these goals, and on the other hand from the Federation a restructuring of these categories is needed. #animoboti pic.twitter.com/3oqbDDCXgC – SAD Villaverde (@SADvillaverde) December 12, 2020

The province of Madrid, with a higher than average level due to population density, the presence of giants such as Real and Atlético, and seven entities between First and Second, is one of the regions where these situations are repeated the most. His federation has a project, different from Villaverde’s proposal, which contemplates expanding the number of divisions to try to equalize by natural selection the level of the teams. This one from Benjamin, for example, will go from two to four. “We have some 115,000 chips to fans and, therefore, the ability to stratify,” says its vice president, José Luis Polo.

Each community is free to regulate or not. The Spanish Federation can only do it in the tournaments of territorial teams and, for the moment, it has not taken any action, although it ensures that it has it on the agenda. Valencia, for example, has eliminated the criterion of the difference of so many to resolve the tie of points in the classification of Soccer 8, and in the categories of children to cadets.

In Barcelona, ​​accustomed to punishing with great goals at these early levels, when the game is heading towards a very severe outcome, the coaches make subtle decisions, such as changes of positions, system or players, to minimize the difference, reports Juan I. Irigoyen. Real Madrid, for its part, has declined to participate in this report.

The remedy, if necessary, does not seem simple, so the urgent thing when these results occur is to sew the possible wounds. Luckily, Villaverde was caught with a psychologist in the organization chart, something strange in such a modest club. “I found the kids well, against all odds,” sums up Fernando Álvarez. “Many media came here and it was not to say that we scored five goals. They are aware of what happened, but they have an enormous capacity for learning. They are like sponges and from one day to the next they have relativized it. They asked me if I had suffered a similar experience and I said of course. But that a marker does not define you. Here we work a lot on positive reinforcement ”, develops the psychologist, who warns that, despite the good response, they must remain vigilant.

In his opinion and that of the president, immediate action was key as the goals fell. 17 at intermission, almost one a minute. “At halftime they were sunk. However, what happened since then helped a lot. All the parents stayed to applaud the two teams, who took a picture together, and his manager gave me a hug. All that seems not to be, but it had a calming effect ”, congratulates Juan Antonio Cózar, who, however, has missed a call from Real Madrid to inquire about them. The result reached such an impact that it reached Zidane. “It can be a bit ugly to fit in 31, but the coach can’t tell the players not to attack anymore. It is a matter of the Federation ”, answered the French.

This time, the parents, a common source of trouble at those weekend games, have been part of the relief. “They were cautious and played an important trick. I congratulated them, ”says Juan Antonio Cózar. “I have to be honest and admit that I was afraid of his reaction. For a lot less, they’ll set you up a bit of care if your kid doesn’t play much. Parents have gotten worse over the years. Those who have played soccer are to be feared, they get to shout to the coach. But with whom have they tied? If they have played in Regional, ”the president said, at the head of a school that this season has 240 boys, half of other years due to the pandemic, and that pay between 300 and 500 euros. “With two black chickpeas, a bad atmosphere is usually generated”, Fernando Álvarez insists on the parents.

For José Antonio Luengo, a psychologist in the lower categories of Getafe, where he dressed short after starting at Real Madrid, parents are also the thorniest element. “Our principles make a 0-31 impossible. Coaches have to manage decisions to avoid it. When I talk to parents, some tell me that their son is not going to be competitive and that, if you have to beat the rival, he will be beat. Our way of acting is different. A very high level of competitiveness can be achieved by respecting the contrary, humility, empathy and elegance ”, he explains.

“Some accuse us of wanting to make cuddly children. But we are not saying that teams with less skills cannot lose, nor that you do not feel humiliated because someone is far superior to you. The question is how old you are and what effect it produces. Or do we think that sports schools only work with sports parameters? No, they are a world of education ”, he clarifies.

Luengo admits that this philosophy is not yet prevalent in football, where “underground violence prevails that scares”, although it is gaining ground. “If you ask 100 people, 90 will answer that it is not reasonable to win 0-31, but that does not mean that they agree with me. ‘If there is that difference, they will have to learn it, right?’ They can tell you. Yes, but is it necessary to learn it that way? ”, Concludes the Getafe psychologist, who is in charge of 55 technicians.

A complex world is that of training football: a source of education, the scene of profound sports imbalances and megalomaniac dreams of parents and young people, and where, sometimes, the least thing is the ball.

“In cadets it would have been worse. They think they are men and they are not “ Over the years, these spectacular results disappear because children learn to play soccer, although that does not mean that hard defeats, despite not being so abysmal, leave fewer scars. Maybe even more. “If this 0-31 happened in the cadets with a 15-0, which has also occurred, it would have brought us many problems,” says Juan Antonio Cózar. “It depends on the context, although a priori it is easier to plug a wound at eight years old”, the Villaverde psychologist said more restrained. “The team that brings the most conflicts is the cadet, aged 14-15. They think they are men, but they are not. These boys have to be accountable to the girls they start dating, they don’t take so much advice, their friends tell them why do they play football… That’s why the best coaches on a psychological level go to the cadets. From there the footballer comes out and the one who goes to another place ”, concludes the president of Villaverde.