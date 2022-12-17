Maintain a level of low blood pressure This is usually a good thing, however, when it is very low, it can also cause problems.

there are some natural remedies that help reduce the symptoms of low blood pressure.

In other cases, visiting a doctor and using medications can help raise blood pressure to a stable level.

Low blood pressure or hypotension It is one that when measured has a reading less than 90 mmHg over 60 mmHg.

When low blood pressure has no symptoms, it is not a health problembut when you have symptoms, it means that some organs are not receiving enough blood.

Remember that any condition resulting from high or low blood pressure should be consulted with a doctor to guide you on appropriate treatment.

symptoms of low blood pressure

In most cases, a blood pressure of 90/60 causes no symptoms, but when it drops to lower levels it can cause symptoms such as:

dizziness and lightheadedness

fading

difficulty breathing

chest pain

cold hands and feet

palpitations (you can feel your heart beating faster)

If you have low blood pressure, you may mainly feel these symptoms when you stand up, usually in the first few seconds or minutes. This is called postural hypotension or orthostatic hypotension. If you usually have symptoms after you’ve eaten a large amount of food, it’s called postprandial hypotension.

How to raise blood pressure naturally

eat salt. Generally, people with high blood pressure problems are advised to reduce their salt intake, however those with hypotension should consider increasing their sodium intake moderately to help raise blood pressure.

avoid alcohol. If drunk in excess, alcohol further lowers blood pressure, so it should be avoided.

cross legs when sitting. This can increase blood pressure, it is recommended for people with low blood pressure, but should be avoided in people with hypertension.

Drinking water. Drinking more water can help increase blood volume, which can alleviate one of the potential causes of low blood pressure. You can also prevent dehydration.

Wear compression stockings. Compression stockings help reduce the amount of blood that pools in the lower legs and feet, displacing it elsewhere.

If your blood pressure drops more than is normal for you, blood flow to some of the vital organs, such as the brain and lungs, may be restricted.

Knowing the symptoms of low blood pressure can help determine if it could become a medical condition to watch out for.

Home remedies can be helpful, but medications prescribed by a doctor should always be the first option.