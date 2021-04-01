Not only in winter can intense rains and storms surprise us for several days, so we adapt the speed to the visibility conditions, the traffic and the peculiarities of the road, avoiding sudden maneuvers and increasing the distance with the vehicle that precedes us To adapt braking to a wet pavement, these are recommendations to follow. Specifically, do not get out of the car, close the windows and turn off the radio would be the three basic recommendations made by specialists in the responsible maintenance of vehicles from EuroTaller to motorists encountering thunderstorms these days.

First of all, and oddly enough, the car is one of the best places to shelter possible electric shock. In fact, according to the meteorologist Emilio Rey underlines that if we find ourselves in the field in the middle of a storm, it is best to quickly get into our vehicle and close the windows. This is how he explains it: «Closed cars are life insurance, and not because of the insulator on the wheels, but because of the so-called ‘Faraday cage’ effect, which causes electricity to spill over the outer metal surfaces and does not affect the inside”. So, you know, if you have a car nearby, get in and wait there for the storm to pass as calmly as you can.

What’s more, follow a series of basic tips such as turning off the radio and closing the windows. What’s more, if we stop, it will be better to do it in a safe place, away from metal fences, power lines or water ponds, and stay inside the car, taking care not to come into contact with the metal parts of the vehicle.

Also, in summer periods, thunderstorms are usually accompanied by rains that, in many cases, can be of great intensity. For this reason, it is necessary to make sure that our car is in a perfect state of maintenance. In this sense, the storms will put to the test in a special way the elements of our car involved in providing adequate visibility in the rain, and more specifically to the windshield wiper blades and the lighting system of our car.

Windshield wiper blades in poor condition or worn will not perform an adequate sweep of the car window, and will have difficulties to dislodge the water from the front window, especially if the storm is intense, thus compromising visibility. For all this, we must not forget the inspection of the windscreen wiper blades when summer arrives, making sure that the rubber part that comes into contact with the window is in good condition and travels the surface of the window correctly and without make noise. Remember that it is advisable to change this element at least once a year, since not only use, but external agents such as the sun’s rays, cause the rubber part to spoil and lose its properties.

Another element that should be in adequate conditions is the lighting system. In the middle of a strong storm, when the lack of visibility makes it advisable to stop the car on the shoulder of the road, or in another safe place, we must not forget to properly signal our position using the car’s lights, which must work correctly when we need them.

A brake system in perfect condition, and some tires with proper pressure and tread They will help us to face our journey with guarantees if we are surprised by a storm this summer. Adapting the speed to the visibility conditions, the traffic and the peculiarities of the road, avoiding sudden maneuvers and increasing the distance with the vehicle in front of us to adapt the braking to a wet pavement, are other recommendations for drivers who this summer they may be surprised by a storm.