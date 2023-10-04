Of Cristina Marrone

Dyspareunia is one of the physiological symptoms most overlooked by women and can lead to isolation and depression. The gynecologist: Don’t wait to talk about it, we have many solutions available

Many menopausal women report experiencing pain during sexual intercourse. The most used adjectives to describe it are burning And vaginal dryness. What they describe is called dyspareunia, and it refers to genital pain that can be felt before, during and after sexual intercourse. one of the menopause symptoms more neglected because the women themselves don’t talk about it and are ashamed to address the topic with their partner first of all, but also with their GP or gynaecologist, mistakenly thinking that they have now reached the end of the line in their sexual life. Along with pain during intercourse, urinary symptoms such asurinary urgency and pain when peeing, burning sensations, recurrent cystitis, especially after sexual intercourse. All conditions that lead women to distance themselves from sexual activity or to experience it in a negative and confirming way Rossella Nappidirector of the Endocrinological Gynecology and Highly Complex Menopause Unit of the Irccs San Matteo Foundation of the University of Pavia and president of the International Menopause Society.

Password: don’t wait Dyspareunia can occur at any stage of life but increases after the transition to menopause, although symptoms can also appear during menopause. perimenopause. In fact, approximately 10% of women suffer from vaginal dryness and pain during intercourse a few years before the date of the last menstruation. If left untreated, dyspareunia can worsen to the point that it leads to a loss of self-esteemto a worsening of the quality of lifeto depression and to difficulties in the relationship with the partner. But women must understand that we have many solutions available and it is possible to personalize the therapy, choosing the most suitable for the individual case, underlines the gynecologist. The password don’t wait too long. Treatments have been found to be more effective when started early. A woman should not be ashamed: vaginal dryness is like a wrinkle, with physiological age it is clear that menopause accelerates the problem. See also Blood cancer: life saved for 100 patients thanks to CAR-T. They were incurable

The decline in estrogen The main reason why sexual activity can become painful during menopause is the drastic drop in estrogen. Among their numerous functions there is also that of keep the vaginal walls elastic and lubricated, therefore capable of adapting to the size of the penis during sexual intercourse. With the decline in estrogen, the vaginal walls become thinner, the vaginal folds almost disappear and the lining becomes dry, with almost no lubrication anymore. As menopause approaches, those mechanisms are triggered by which the trophism of the tissue is lost, which is no longer adequately nourished, becomes thinner, less elastic and can undergo to microtraumas during intercoursethis is why you feel burning and pain

Vulvodynia The loss of estrogen, along with the decline in androgens that occurs with age, also alters the vulvar vestibulethe small, sensitive entrance to the vagina, where there are many nerve endings, causing the

vulvodynia

. This is also a very sensitive area and some women complain of more pain in this area than inside the vagina during sexual intercourse. It has been seen in animal models that when estrogen levels drop, new nerve endings grow in the vulvar vestibule (which can report pain) and when the estrogen level rises the excess nerve endings are eliminated. What happens is that the nerve fibers – explains Nappi – instead of downloading messages of pleasure, download messages of pain because they proliferate in an anomalous way. See also Drugs, Sebastiani (SIR): "Biological therapy effective against systemic lupus erythematosus"

The therapies available Not all postmenopausal women encounter these problems generated by hormonal decline, but also small changes in the vagina can make the sexual act unpleasant, which can cause tears in the fragile vaginal tissues. During menopause you don’t necessarily have to be condemned to suffer during sexual intercourse. Solutions exist and it can only be a gynecologist who can evaluate the situation with an in-depth examination and thus suggest the most suitable treatment.

Lubricants: It’s a quick and easy solution for women who just suffer from vaginal dryness with the purpose of avoid friction and to be used at the moment. It is best to warm the lubricant by placing the container in a bowl of hot water a few minutes before using. This is because the cold is a vasoconstrictor while the heat is a vasodilator which will help the muscles to relax.

Vaginal moisturizers: I am creams, gels, ovules based on hyaluronic acid, vitamin E or other substances to be used 2-3 times a week. They increase the water content in the cells of the vaginal mucosa, helping to restore their elasticity and lubrication. These products are especially useful for those who suffer from pain in the vulvar vestibule.

Creams, ovules, gels based on low-dose estrogen: Studies have repeatedly shown that this option is very effective in reducing pain. In Italy we also have a new therapy based on a hormone called DHEA: it is a substance that transforms into both estrogen and androgen in the vagina, which is why it has a dual function, nourishes the tissues and improves sexual response explains Rossella Nappi. Many women don’t like ovules, creams and gels because sometimes the substances contained are irritating to the tissues, or they don’t like their partners realizing that they are using products that help vaginal lubrication. one also available tablet to be taken by mouthit is a “smart estrogen” (SERM), i.e. a selective estrogen that acts only on vaginal tissueswithout any action on the breast or uterus. See also 'And...you are ok with nutrition', decalogue Ministry of Health

Thermal energies: Even if they are not yet used on a large scale because they are expensive, the use of techniques that come from the aesthetic medicine with different degrees of intensity like laser, radio frequency And oxygen therapy. The laser – adds Nappi – is more powerful than radiofrequency, the oxygen therapy which conveys hyaluronic acid is even more delicate. Thermal energy stimulates the collagen fibers to regenerate, a bit like what is done to remove wrinkles. These are useful techniques those women who cannot access hormone therapies (for example women who have had breast cancer and cannot take estrogen) or those who do not wish to follow hormonal therapies.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Women in menopause who suffer not only from vaginal dryness but also from other typical and frequent disorders

hot flashes

And

osteoporosis

may consider hormone replacement therapy. With HRT – concludes the gynecologist – many disorders of the genitourinary syndrome they fade. Today, after almost twenty years of studies, we know that using HRT at the right time in the 5-10 years between menopause leads to important benefits, with a very low risk of breast cancer.