Although each situation is unique and may vary depending on the amount borrowed, the degree of trust and personal circumstances, loans to people close to us are always a complicated issue, especially when they do not seem interested in paying what is owed. To do?

First of all, it is advisable to approach the subject in a friendly and direct way, seeking open and honest communication, without beating around the bush. Expressing your concern about the debt and the importance of fulfilling the commitment acquired is essential from the moment you agree to grant a loan to a friend or family member.

If the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties and shows a genuine lack of resources to repay you, you may be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Consider setting up a staggered payment plan or providing alternative options so that you can pay off the debt in a more manageable way. Empathy and understanding can be key to finding a fair and equitable solution.

On the other hand, there are times when friendly conversations don’t work or the person is reluctant to follow through on their commitment, then you may want to consider using legal and formal tools. Document all transactions, loans, and verbal agreements made, as this can serve as evidence in case of legal action, even if a promissory note or formal document was not signed.

It is advisable to consult with an attorney for specific legal advice based on your situation and jurisdiction. Regarding the legal process, it must be taken into account that this step can be expensive and lengthy, so it is best to consider it as a last resort.

In more complicated situations where the personal relationship is affected, it is essential to remain calm and avoid unnecessary confrontations. Seek support from trusted people, such as family or close friends, for advice and different perspectives. Do not allow the financial problem to become an obstacle to your emotional and mental well-being.

Remember that, although it can be frustrating and disappointing, the failure to repay a loan does not define your worth as a person. Learn from the experience and take extra precautions in the future when lending money, establishing clear, written agreements, and carefully evaluating the other person’s ability to pay it back.

Finally, you can learn from these experiences and be more cautious when lending money in the future. Set clear and realistic limits on the amount you are willing to lend, considering your own financial situation. You can also opt for alternatives such as requesting guarantees or written agreements that support the loan.