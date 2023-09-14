Individual sleep needs, but for most people it is equivalent to approx 7-9 hours a night. Generally, short sleep duration means less than 6 hours.

In different age groups the average recommended amount of sleep changes: a newborn up to three months old should sleep from 14 to 17 hours, 12-15 between 4 and 11 months; between 1 and 2 years 11-14 hours, 10-13 between 3 and 5 years. From 6 to 13 years old it would be 9-11 hours, 8-10 for teenagers from 14 to 17 years old; from 18 onwards from 7 to 9 hours, decreasing to 7/8 after the age of 65.