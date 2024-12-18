the lungsas we well know, They are the organs in charge of one of the most vital functions of our body: breathing.. Through them, we take in all the oxygen from the air and completely eliminate carbon dioxide from our body.

Yes indeed, It is not the only organ involved in this complex processit requires an entire respiratory system working in harmony. Even though we can’t see our lungs, The reality is that it is easy to feel them when they are in action. We just have to put ourselves Put your hands on your chest and breathe in very deeply..

Characteristics

Located inside the thorax and on both sides of the heart, it should be noted that they are protected by the ribs. They are hollow and covered by a double lubricated membrane called pleura, which prevents them from rubbing directly with the inner wall of the rib cage.

They are also separated from each other by the mediastinum.. Below them is the diaphragm that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity. As a curiosity, since it is something that a large part of Spanish society is unaware of, the lungs, right and left, No They are the same.

Ways to clean them

In fact, the right lung is larger than the left (due in large part to the space occupied by the heart). In particular, the lungs are divided into lobes, the right in three (upper, middle and lower lobe) and the left in two (upper and lower).

Against this background, it is worth noting that there are breathing exercises and lifestyle changes that can help remove excess mucus from the lungs and improve breathingaccording to ‘Medical News Today‘:

Steam therapy. It involves inhaling water vapor to open the airways and help the lungs drain mucus. controlled cough. Doctors advise people with COPD to perform this technique to help cleanse their lungs. Drainage of mucus from the lungs. It involves lying in various positions to use gravity to remove mucus from the lungs. Exercise. Not only can it improve people’s physical and mental health, but it also decreases the risk of many health conditions. Physical activity forces the muscles to work harder, which increases the body’s respiratory rate and results in a greater supply of oxygen to the muscles. Green tea. It contains many antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the lungs. Anti-inflammatory foods. Inflammation of the airways can make it difficult to breathe and make the chest feel heavy and congested. Hence, consuming anti-inflammatory foods can reduce inflammation and relieve these symptoms. Thoracic percussion. A professional or respiratory therapist will use their cupped hand to rhythmically tap the chest wall to expel mucus trapped in the lungs.