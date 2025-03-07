This weekend he arrives with International Women’s Day to Barcelona. The list of vindictive initiatives of the city for this 8M is very long, and one of them is Històries Petites, Grans gifts. Thus, in different museums of Barcelona there will be stories of relevant women for different milestones. Rels b The Palau Sant Jordi stage will be uploaded this Friday and this Saturday in the middle of its world tour. On the other hand, letters like You’re The One That I Want They will sound again in the city, this time in the Tivoli with Greaseand we will talk about duel, family life and illusion with Ejected In the Beckett room. There will also be a place for the most beating, with a proximity gastronomy festival, the San Miguel Gastrofest Km0and another for lovers of Vintage in it Pop Up Showroom XXL In an art gallery.

The poster of ‘petites gifts, Grans Històries’. Barcelona City Council

SHOULDS FOR WOMEN’S DAY

On March 8, he became a historic day, the International Women’s Day. It is a day of celebration, but above all of claim. It is another day for the struggle for real gender equality, but it is the day that it gains more prominence and attention. With the aim of sensitizing society, it is also emphasized that sexual and gender violence are the most bitter expressions of macho societies.

Since this date was established, the 8-M manifestations have taken thousands of different ways from the classic street protests to options such as Històries Petites, Grans giftsa cycle of storyteller which makes known stories of women linked to science, art and history In seven museums from Barcelona, ​​in commemoration of Women’s Day.

This proposal is a different way of showing the world the figure of women in different fields, in this case related to the history, collections or heritage of each of the participating museums. This Sunday at 12 noon, at the Museu d’Arqueologia de Catalunya (Mac), the story about the Mountain Lady.

Different museums of Barcelona; From March 1 to 23; Free tickets; Petites-Histors-Grans-Dones

The Rela B poster for its concerts in Barcelona for this weekend. Palau Sant Jordi

Stop in Barcelona of the World Tour of REL B

Also known as Skinny Flakk, Rels b He is a Spanish singer, composer and producer who is characterized by a style that fuses rap, R&B and reggaeton. He has achieved millions of listeners around the world with successes such as Me, What’s here either How did you sleep?. His authenticity and his honest lyrics have made him a reference of urban music in Spanish, which stands out for his own approach and his genuine connection with the young public.

With more than half a dozen studio albums, RELS B embraces in their most ambitious tour to date in 2025. A New Star World Tour It is the name of the tour with which the artist will present his latest album to New Star (1 9 9 3)with which he lands this weekend in Barcelona.

Pg. Olimpic, 5-7; March 7 and 8; Tickets from 45.50 euros; RELS-B

A photogram of ‘grease’ in the Teatre Tivoli. Teatre Tívoli

Danny and Sandy arrive at Tivoli

Danny’s summer love and Sandy You’re The One That I Want either GREASED Lightnin. Grease It is one of the most awarded musicals in history, and its protagonists and their songs are already part of the life of several generations.

This weekend returns to Teatre Tívoli of Barcelona the opportunity to enter the life of this group of adolescents in an American institute in the 50s. In it, timeless conflicts such as the complexities of Group pressurepersonal values, Friendship, love and class consciousness.

C. de Casp, 8; From March 6 to April 6; Tickets from 26 euros; Grease

Image of the Great Calçotada del Gastrofest 2024. San Miguel Gastrofest

Proximity gastronomy and a calçotada

The Proximity gastronomy festival. This weekend, Poble Espanyol hosts the San Miguel Gastrofest Km0which will present 22 dishes made with ingredients of the main DOP (denomination of protected origin) and PGI (protected geographical indication), and A great calçotada.

A careful selection of 11 restaurants from Barcelona, ​​the metropolitan area and all of Catalonia will offer its best proposals with Catalan native products. Recognized chefs will be part of the workshops and showcooking of the Cuina Classroom.

Thus, throughout the weekend the Plaça Major of the enclosure will become a large culinary party, in which you can also enjoy live musicDJ sessions, a sweet marketpairings, contests and family activities.

Francesc Ferrer I Guàrdia, 13; March 8 and 9; Tickets from 6 euros; Gastrofest.cat

A photogram of ‘ejected’, in the Beckett room. Beckett room

Family life in ‘expelled’

An urban architect of Barcelona takes refuge in the summer house of his family after a strong conflict with the City Council. There, he meets his two brothers and a teenage niece, who also chose the house to take refuge during The duel for the recent death of the father. He was also a prestigious urbanist.

The conversations about the reasons for the father’s death make memories, feelings and contradictions about each other’s relationships and, above all, about the ideals that have always attributed to the family life. With Barcelona as a background landscape, Pau’s text looked at Ejected He speaks of a city that has set aside illusions and reduces imagination to mere fantasy.

C. of Pere IV, 228-232; From March 5 to April 6; Tickets from 10 euros; Expulio

Image of a previous edition of the vintage vintage pop up showroom xxl in potassi k19. Long vintage

A pop ‘vintage’ pop in an art gallery

The fever of the Vintage To Barcelona, ​​the art of returning life to garments and all kinds of products that were obsolete. Stylize luxury bags a few decades ago and take photos with Ancient cameras It is fashionable. In their day, those cameras were the most modern in the market, and, nevertheless, today they are exclusive for the retro filter that gives an alternative touch to the photographs.

This time, the scenario for the Vintage It will be an art gallery, the Potassi K19 in Ciutat Vella. For 10 days, the room will be full of positions, each with their style, to be able to visit them, try their garments and enjoy the atmosphere.

Fashion will take a leading role with 70s, 90s and 2000s garmentssports brands and sports vintage, football team t -shirts from different eras and unique glasses. But different products are also offered such as digital and analog camerastested and working, Vinyl discs and more types of accessories and antiques.

C. of Sant Pere Més Alt, 19; From March 7 to 16; Free tickets; Vivavintage