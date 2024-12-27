In the midst of the Christmas season, Barcelona continues to have an agenda full of festive activities. Plaza Catalunya will host the Barcelona Nadal Festival and the Fair of Responsible Consumption and Social Economy and Solidaritywhile the Glòries Tower decorates its viewpoint for the occasion. The classic Children’s Festival returns on its usual dates; Madola exhibits his work as a ceramist in Espais Volart, and The origin of the monthe highest-rated work by Lucia Calamaro, is performed at the Teatre Akadèmia.

The Nadal Festival in Plaça Catalunya

Christmas Day has passed, but the holidays still have a long way to go. For this reason, the Barcelona Nadal Festival 2024 lasts until December 30, continuing to celebrate Christmas through the performing arts. Music, theater, dance and street circus come together in Plaza Catalunya to turn it into an epicenter of the show, a stage with 334 functions for all audiences.

The proposals are diverse, local, national and international, and they evoke home, refuge and openness to the world. Some stand out for their innovative and surprising staging, others for their deep and moving message, and others for their intimate and small-format performance. In total, 25 shows are offered under the scenography of Carles Piera, 14 of which are premieres in Barcelona.

This weekend, the festival offers the show Nadal Stationsfocused on visual and object theater, the show Peti qui peti!, an intense, explosive and joyful musical experience, the show PLAY!in charge of filling the transitions between shows, and the show Nativewhere music and contemporary circus will come together, among many more.

Pl. Catalunya; Until December 30; Free tickets; nadal-la-placa-de-catalunya

Children’s paradise at the Children’s Festival

This weekend, the Montjuïc Venue at Fira Barcelona hosts the Children’s Festival, children’s paradise. Magic shows, learning about aerodynamics, recreational activities, a bicycle circuit and other sports activities, musical performances, building vintage cars, collaborating with the towers of the Sagrada Família and much more.

The youngest, children up to four years old, will have a space called Espai mini, adapted to their needs with a playroom so they can enjoy play and learning corners.

This year, the festival features two great news. La Jogueteria Solidària and Exploradores de Flavors. In the first, different brands donate toys for children to play at the festival, and at the end of the festival, they reach minors in vulnerable situations. And the second brings the festival cuisine, designed for children and families to enjoy culinary, interactive and educational experiences. Cooking workshops led by professional chefs, where the little ones will learn in a fun way to prepare healthy dishes and tastings.

Av. Reina Maria Cristina, s/n; From December 27 to 31; Tickets at 6.50 euros; festivalinfancia.com

An ancient fire in Madola ceramics

Madola’s work addresses the relationship between the most everyday, intimate or simple, and the deepest, spiritual aspect and even sacred of life. These are two questions that come together on many occasions. A duality that is reflected, for example, in a house and a temple, a table and an altar, a box and an urn or a stone and a monument.

Many of his themes of reflection reside on forms, architecture or gestures that humanity has developed at different times and cultures. The ceramist always looks for something invisible to the eyes of otherssome mystery that is hidden, with the certainty that it will never be discovered.

The exhibition shows works from different moments in his careerin six thematic blocks. The narrative line of A thousand-year-old foc traces a journey that leaves behind traditional figures such as the glass or the vase, until reaching large sculptural forms. In white, black and redthe colors of the earth, there are also works that show a personality concerned about environmental pollution and reflective about the natural world as an ecosystem.

C. Ausiàs March, 22; Until January 19; Tickets at 8 euros; un-foc-millenari

Christmas at the Torre Glòries viewpoint

The Glòries Tower It also celebrates Christmas, and as an emblematic building of the city it offers a plan to match. From its exclusive viewpoint with views of the entire city, properly lit for the holidaysproposes activities, promotions and exclusive schedules for all audiences.

This weekend, the viewing point’s opening hours are longer, from 9:30 in the morning until 8 p.m.. In addition, whoever visits it between 5 and 7:30 p.m. will be able to enjoy unique views. with a free glass of cava. Another promotion lowers the price of admission to the Cloud Cities immersive sculpture at three euros. Thus, the final price is 18 euros, being, without the promotion, 25.

Diagonal Avenue, 211; From December 20 to January 7; Tickets from 15 euros; miradortorreglories.com

‘L’origin del món’, a family comedy

A family of three women, a mother, a grandmother and a daughter, has the habit of unraveling reality while eating, talking or dressing. The story takes place in the house where the mother and daughter live, where other characters from the family arrive, and the figure of a psychoanalyst intervenes. So, The work reflects on the discomfort of living related to family relationships and the great fragility of domestic walls.

The origin of the mon is a family comedy by Lucia Calamaroone of the great voices of Italian dramaturgy. Alícia is the mother, and she starts wondering about her place in the world and ends up wondering what to eat. Find someone who likes to listen to it carefully. In other ways, Annabel, the grandmother, and Queralt, the daughter, are also overwhelmed by their daily affairs.

Calamaro is known for finding coherent words to describe feelings that sometimes become more difficult to explain. His viewers claim that “it seems like he read their minds.” The Teatre Akadèmia offers its best-known work adapted to Catalan.

C. Buenos Aires, 47-49; Until January 12; Tickets at 24 euros; lorigen-del-mon

Responsible consumption and social and solidarity economy

Plaza Catalunya is filled with events on these dates, and one more is the 10th edition of the Fair of Responsible Consumption and Social Economy and Solidarity. This was born with the objective of making known and facilitating responsible consumption and the social and solidarity economy, as well as diversity and plurality, practices, principles and values.

The fair offers quality products, made with and from the aforementioned values. Some 60 companies and organizations exhibit crafts, clothing, accessories, culture, books, packaged food, cosmetics, toys and other gift items.

Additionally, the fair includes awareness activities for family audiences, in an information space specialized in responsible consumption options and social and solidarity economy.

Pl. Catalunya; Until December 29; Free admission; fair-of-consum-responsible-i-social-deconomy-i-solidarity