Aguascalientes, Ags.- In the National Fair of San Marcos (FNSM) parade a wide variety of national and international artists and this Friday 22 is no exception. Here we leave you the options that the festival brings to you.

in the Monumental Bullring from Aguascalientes is presented at 7:00 p.m. the local Aguascalientes Arturo Macias “The Eyebrows”the Guanajuato Diego Silvatti and the international king rock from Peru.

at the music show, Charles Rivera repeats at the Palenque de la Feria at 11:00 p.m.

All the fun for children and adults is brought by the mechanical games from 10:00 am to 2:30 am the next day.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., it will be presented at the Foro de las Estrellas The three Tenors in tribute to the late singer Vicente Fernández “El Charro de Huentitán”.

At 19:00 p.m. Moving RootAfrican music collective.

Poster of the bullfights that will take place in the Plaza de Toros de Aguascalientes during the San Marcos National Fair.

In it Carranz Cultural Corridorto the entire space for Flamenco music, at 8:00 p.m. Espacio Flamenco is presented and ending at 9:00 p.m. Barrio Gitano.

The theater is present with the presentation of the Fair in the Aguascalientes Theater titled Goodbye, my Rielero.

So now you know, we already leave you the agenda for this April 22 for the most important fair in Mexico, the FNSM 2022.