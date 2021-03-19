During this weekend throughout the province of Buenos Aires there will be different activities for all ages and preferences. From high performance cycling competitions, to art exhibitions, plays and guided tours of monuments, museums and even a winery.

Here the options.

Mountain

From March 20 to 28, the 18th National Feast of the Federation, with music, dance and typical gastronomy of the different regions of the country. All the proposed activities are outdoors. There will be a parade from Los Cerrillos to the Rancho de Rosas, in charge of the Colorados del Monte and there will be cultural activities, circuits and historical talks and crafts (https://monte.gob.ar/vivamos-la-federacion and on Facebook of the Municipality of Monte).

National Feast of the Federation in Monte. Photo: Municipality of Monte.

Guaminí

On Sunday, March 21, at 11 am the 10th edition of Rural bike back to the waterfall. It will have two modalities, participants will travel 27 kilometers and those who want to compete 54. There will be prizes and raffles. The departure will be from the Lago del Monte Spa. Registrations are limited, have a value of 1,300 pesos and will take place at the place starting at 8 am (instagram.com/explore/tags/clubciclistaguamini – instagram.com/direccionturismodeguamini).

Flowers

On Saturday, March 20 at 5:00 p.m. in Plaza España the 18th will be held. International meeting of Teatro del Borde. There will be two performances by Fakrsdamientos, by the Circo Fak company and Les Votiles, from Circo Lumiére, groups from Rosario, Santa Fe. The shows promise acrobatics, juggling, clownish clumsiness, risky numbers. Places are limited with entry to the cap. In case of rain or bad weather, the activity will take place at the same time at the Del Borde Theater, Bernardo de Irigoyen nº 570, Las Flores (www.delbordeteatro.wixsite.com/delbordeteatro – @delbordeteatro).

Les Volatile Theater Company. Photo: Municipality of Las Flores.

Florencio Varela



On Friday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Museum of Visual and Historical Arts (Calle 53 nº 2726), there will be a guided tour to get to know the neighborhood. The most relevant places in the city will be visited. It is a free activity with limited places. It requires registration by phone at (011) 4237-1601 (facebook.com/CulturaFlorencioVarela).

General Madariaga

Argentino Luna at the Cosquín festival in January 2010. Photo: Daniel Caceres.

From March 17 to 20, from 8 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura a week of activities and shows is held to honor the artist Argentinian Moon. Singer, poet and interpreter of southern music born in General Madariaga. Access is free with limited spaces. Also at https://spoti.fi/30rGKkE you can enjoy a musical selection of their lyrics and songs (facebook.com/TurismoMadariaga).

Three Streams

On Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 from 8 at the Orense Spa is will perform the competition of Atlantic Enduro. Registration for the miniquads and minicross categories will be free. Motorcycles and Quads will pay an amount of 10,000 pesos and the special parents and children will cost 7,000. You have to sign up at: endurodelatlantico.com.ar/inscripcion.

Berisso

Cooperativa de la Costa de Berisso.

On Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. there will be a guided visit through the winery and vineyards of the Cooperativa de Berisso. Visitors will be able to learn about the crops, their cycle, the wine-making plant and the canning factory. The event ends with a product fair. The activity is free and requires prior registration at 221 5997758. The meeting point will be at Avenida Montevideo and 81.

In addition, at 4 pm on La Balandra beach, there will be a recital of Los Confites accompanied by artisans and producers from the area (facebook.com/BerissoTuristicoOk – [email protected]).

Saavedra

On Sunday 21 10:00 the first Cycle tourism circuit. You will cross 25 kilometers leaving from the Los Álamos municipal park. There will be a canteen service and raffles. The activity is paid with limited places. Registration takes place on site from 9am (facebook.com/MuniSaavedraPigue).

San Antonio De Areco

Criollo Park Natural Reserve. Photo: Tourism San Antonio de Areco.

On Saturday 20 at 10 a guided tour of the Criollo Park Natural Reserve. Details of the area, its flora and fauna will be provided. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, water, hat and repellent. The departure will be from La Matera. Access is free with limited spaces. Reservations are made through [email protected] or at (02326) 453165 (facebook.com/turismosanantoniodeareco – instagram.com/turismoareco).

Vicente Lopez

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 15 to 18 are done visits to the Ader Tower (Triumvirate 3,400, Villa Adelina). This is a self-guided tour of the 18th century Florentine-style historical monument. With about 42.3 meters high and 217 Carrara marble steps, you can access the viewpoint from where you can see the entire city. Admission is free and you do not have to make reservations ([email protected] -WhatsApp 11-58454285 – (11) 4512-1550 / 54).

Ader Tower in Vicente López.

Wolves

Saturday 20 at 9 is reopening of the Pago de los Lobos museum located in Arévalos and José Ingenieros. The Historical and Natural Sciences Museum can be visited on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 to 12. Free access (facebook.com/lobos.turismo).

dark

On Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 the Month of the Woman in the municipal reserve. Activities include cyclical women’s talk, women’s cross, biking, entrepreneurs fair, open biodanza class, walking the trails and recycled games. The event is free with limited places (facebook.com/Turismo-Moreno-108208924137788).

General Viamonte

Eva Perón House Museum in General Viamonte. Photo: Municipality of General Viamonte.

From Wednesday to Sunday throughout March and April from 10 to 12 or from 18 to 20 you can visit the photographic and audiovisual exhibition Evita and the girls at the Eva Perón House Museum located on the street that bears his name to 1025. The place was declared a Provincial Historic Monument and a National Historic Monument. Access is free (facebook.com/Casa-Museo-Eva-Peron-286608398925616/?ref=page_internal).