The growth expectations of the world Bank for Mexico they are 0.9% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024. Those of the USA estimate them at 0.5% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. However, there is a country that will increase its growth compared to that of 2022, which was 3%. In 2023, the World Bank estimates China’s growth at 4.3%, 4.7 times that of Mexico, and in 2024 at 5%, more than double that of Mexico.

What is the secret of China, that, despite being located 11,400 kilometers from the US, its exports to that country represent 19% of total US imports; while those from Mexico, a few meters from the US, are estimated at 14% of the total imports from our northern neighbor.

Could Mexico export more to the US than China? Of course! All that remains is for the rulers of Mexico to get their act together and change some of their policies that prevent us from exporting more than China to the US.

one.- That President López Obrador understand that his government must provide security to national and foreign investors, through the stability of laws and not change them as if they were calendars, and on the recommendation of his leftist advisers, criticizing the USA, a recipient country of more than 80% of our exports, and whose companies in Mexico generate close to 30% of formal jobs.

2.- That they do not put obstacles to national and foreign private investors, as happened with some foreign companies that produce electricity, for defending the inefficient and corrupt state electricity monopoly.

3.- That they reduce taxes in Mexico, 55.1% on profits, higher than those of the USA, which are 36%, and much higher than those of China in the ZEE (15%). The low taxes in China offset the freight costs of bringing products from the other side of the world.

4.- That AMLO maintain legal stability, that he does not modify and change laws and the Constitution, as if they were calendars, which creates uncertainty for national and foreign investors.

If AMLO makes these changes and guarantees their permanence, in 2024 we would grow more than China, unemployment and poverty would be reduced in Mexico.