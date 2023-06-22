Unfortunately, news of rapes involving adolescents continue to surface. Only in Badalona (Spain) 20 minors have been identified who have participated in 8 sexual assaults in the last year. It is, in many cases, group rapes, a phenomenon of recent appearance.

Sexual assaults and rapes are acts in which sexist violence is exercised at the highest level, which does not accept in any way that in order to have sexual relations all people must give their consent. It is a selfish vision that reflects a lack of social skills and non-recognition of the rights of the other person, among others to be respected.

That they occur confirms that we live in a heteropatriarchal and macho society that still considers women as an object to be admired or possessed.

Who are responsible for the violations?



A clear cause-effect relationship cannot be identified in this phenomenon. These behaviors are the result of a set of personal factors and the interaction of minors with their environment.

The question to ask when a gang rape occurs is: could this situation have been avoided? If the answer is “little or nothing is being done and yes, it could have been avoided”, then the problem reflects a high level of political and social neglect.

The first actions that we should consider to try to put an end to this very serious problem are prevention, the incorporation of street educators, actions to promote the change of attitudes of adolescents and young people (social skills, emotional education, coeducation and non-communication). violence), resorting to pedagogical conflict resolution strategies and a commitment from the Administrations to human rights.

Prevention means influencing the causes of violence to avoid its repetition, breaking with relations of dominance and sexist stereotypes. This prevention comes through education, which covers much more than the school or the educational center.

Transformative education comes into play here, which promotes the development of social skills in family and community settings. As defined by UNESCO, it implies teaching aimed at motivating and empowering healthy and happy students, so that they can make informed decisions and take informed action at the individual, community and global levels.

It is based on the creation of learning environments that require the motivation and involvement of people in their own educational processes. This ensures that you prepare them for social competence. Education can only be described as transformative when students feel valued, recognized, safe and included in the learning community as full and active members.

The responsibility for education falls mainly on the family, as stated in article 18 of the rights of children, but also on the Administration.

Of particular concern are unimputable minors but responsible for their acts. Adolescents under 14 years of age who have committed an act classified as a crime by the Penal Code and to whom the criminal liability law cannot be applied. These become the responsibility of the child and adolescent protection services, which, in addition to making a study of personal, family and social circumstances, must plan an intervention to re-educate them in the responsibility of their actions.

Collaboration between family and community



The objective of this intervention is to prevent recidivism. To do this, one must recognize responsibility for the acts committed, develop social skills, incorporate the gender perspective into their world view, foster empathy with the victim, learn to control anger and, as far as possible, repair the damage caused. This intervention requires the collaboration and involvement of the family and the community.

An interesting example is the ART method or Training to Replace Aggression with young people (Aggression Replacement Training, in English). It is a cognitive-behavioral technique that tries to generate changes by substituting aggressive behaviors for others of social competence. It focuses on the development of prosocial skills, self-control and moral values.

Socio-educational intervention programs offer a range of resources for adolescent offenders under 14 years of age. Incorporating them into their own learning processes would allow them to achieve comprehensive development and a positive reincorporation into society. This task involves preparing young people for ethical and social commitment, requiring them to understand the reality that surrounds them so that they can act in it responsibly and competently.

