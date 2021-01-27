Pomegranate In the last four days it has experienced a series of earthquakes that have awakened the concern and the environment of its people. So much so that on Tuesday night many they have bypassed the curfew imposed in Andalusia, going out with their families to the streets in search of open spaces for fear of another tremor. The strongest of those registered last night has been 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale, also with an epicenter in Santa Fe, the town most affected by the earthquakes of the last week.

In this situation, Granada has declared itself in the pre-emergency phase of the Emergency Plan for Seismic Risk. That is to say, a level at which an instrumental monitoring and study of the phenomenon will be carried out, in addition to information measures for organs, authorities and the population. But, faced with the possibility of new earthquakes, experts warn of the precautions that should be taken: It is important to be prepared not only at the time of the earthquake, but also to know what to do before or after it.

How to prepare for a new earthquake

The National Geographic Institute has shared a series of recommendations that must be carried out in the event of a new earthquake. It is important to be prepared, since you never know if it will be of greater magnitude than the previous ones. The essential thing is to prepare several things: the first a first aid kit, flashlights, plenty of bottled water and non-perishable food. A whistle doesn’t hurt either, in case we get stuck somewhere and need rescue. They also recommend a radio with batteries and a fire extinguisher, in case there is fire.

But in addition to getting all these objects, it is just as important to know what to do in these cases: have identified safe areas, building emergency exits, know how to close the water, gas and electricity taps, check the plugs and have or know all emergency telephones (ambulances, police or fire). The risks of new earthquakes can also be reduced: secure furniture and objects to the walls and do not store anything in high areas of those that may fall.

What to do during the earthquake

From Emergencias 112 Andalusia indicate that it is more important in these situations is to keep calm during the earthquake. The best thing to do in a new earthquake is to stay where you are, looking to be as close to the ground as possible and covered with any blunt object. If you are at home, it is best to look for strong structures where you can wait, such as a table, beds, under a door frame, a pillar, a main wall or even a corner.

In case of being abroad it is recommended to stay away from any electrical wiring, cornices or glass that can break or cause detachment due to shaking. And, if you are driving at the time of the earthquake, you must stop the car on the side of the road and put the lights on so other drivers can position it. It is recommended to stay inside the vehicle until the earthquake stops.

After the earthquake

First of all is to check that there are no injured And, if there are and are serious, it is very important not to move them until the emergency troops arrive to attend to you, yes, provided there is no imminent danger of damage (collapse, fire …). The place should be abandoned if it is damaged, making sure to turn off the water, electricity or gas taps and always leaving the building by stairs, never using the elevator.

The use of the telephone is recommended only and exclusively for situations of extreme urgency. The best thing is to connect the radio and follow the indications of the authorities or agencies involved through the media and official accounts on social networks.