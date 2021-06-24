The socket as a black hole – nothing comes out. A generator set can help against the blackout. But where do you put it, what power is needed, and what fuel should it be operated with?

M.some words cannot be translated properly, so they are linguistically naturalized. When the CDU general secretary at the time, Heiner Geißler, said in 1986 on ZDF, a little apologetically to a dropout by his boss, that Helmut Kohl probably had a brief clouding of consciousness, he called the “blackout”. His adversary Otto Schily thought it was “sensational”, Geissler was no longer Kohl’s friend and was celebrated by the left – blackout is beautiful. Today nobody has to fear the Chancellor’s memory loss. Instead, a blackout of a completely different kind worries people, fueled by an exciting novel: What if the power goes out?

That has consequences. Which that can be depends on the duration of the blackout. If the sockets remain dead for weeks, for example as a result of terrorist attacks, nothing works anymore and the social order collapses. Even islands that may still have electricity for a while are no longer of much use. If it is only a few minutes, however, nothing significant happens. Wherever an uninterrupted supply is necessary, for example in hospitals or nuclear power plants, precautions have been taken, the common man lights a candle and is annoyed that a few electrical devices have to be reprogrammed and the computer has crashed. It doesn’t harm the freezer, it keeps the cold for a while.