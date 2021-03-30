The Republic of Singapore is a small country in Southeast Asia made up of sixty-three small islands, which has its epicenter in the capital of the same name, a city ​​State which is among the best quality of life in the world and has attractive urban that are due visit as part of the plan tourist.

Singapore It has an area of ​​697 square kilometers, which is equivalent to three and a half times the Buenos aires city, which has 202 square kilometers. 5.6 million inhabitants live in this space. It is located in the south of the state of Johor (peninsula of Malaysia) and north of the Riau Islands (Indonesia), separated from these by the Strait of Singapore.

The modern city-state of Singapore It is the most pristine and new of Asia, where it is difficult to find clutter. Altering the order, even to cross the street, are grounds for sanction. Its big buildings, their Beaches Created according to travel catalogs and its great avenue full of brand name stores, they made it one of the most extravagant and admired cities in the world.

It was founded by the English marine Thomas Stamford Raffles in 1819. At that time, there was hardly any land on the island, but it was enlarged over the years with artificial sand! Two or three days will be enough to know the main areas and their places tourist most outstanding of Singapore.

Best places to visit in Singapore

Marina bay

It is the best known image of Singapore. Its name is due to the luxurious hotel Marina bay sands, which has one of the infinity edge pools highest in the world. From the water, which seems to merge with the sky, you can see the best views of the city.

It also has the attraction Garden by the Bay, a huge garden with Chinese, colonial, Hindu themes, palm groves and huge structures covered with plants that simulate large trees. This is not the only attraction in the bay. Just below the hotel is the Ferris wheel Singapore Flyer, the highest in the world with 165 meters. In fact, it is said that on clear days you can see Malaysia.

Merlion Park

In it Merlion Park there is the famous lion fish that gives the city its name (in Sanskrit Singha means lion and the fish represents the fishing past of the city). There you get the most sought-after photograph by tourists.

The Merlion water jet and, in the background, the Marina Bay Sands / AFP complex.

Clarke Quay and Boat Quay

These are two neighborhoods located on the banks of the river Singapore and they are the most picturesque in the city center. They resisted modernization and have a more conservative architecture painted in different colors.

It is also one of the liveliest areas, where you can find typical bars, places to dance salsa or a wide variety of restaurants where you can try one of the country’s delicacies: el Chili crab (crab in spicy sauce).

The financial center

The business center of Singapore It is also one of the great financial centers of Asia and, in addition to money, there are plenty of huge glass structures. It is, of course, the richest part of the city.

Also through her crosses the river Singapore: Right in front of you is one of the strangest buildings in the city: the Esplanade Opera Theater, which is shaped like a durian, an Asian fruit that curiously in this country is banned in several hotels due to its bad smell.

The ethnic neighborhoods

Singapore It is not a country of affordable prices, but the place where you will find the best opportunities for personal purchases and souvenirs is in the Chinatown.

In this area there are small markets, as well as numerous street food stalls, restaurants and temples. One of them is the Sri Mariamman Temple, where there are up to 72 Hindu deities packed with colorful deities.

The unique way of offering clothing in Singapore’s Little India. (AFP)

In Little india there is a great variety of Hindu temples. The best thing is that the restaurants are run by immigrants, so they are authentic Hindus: you eat with your hands.

The Arab Quarter Kampong glam it was one of the first to be inhabited in the city. Best place in Singapore to buy fabrics, rugs or typical perfumes from their place of origin.

Raffles hotel

It honors the founder of the city, making it an essential visit to learn about the history of the country. It is colonial in style and was founded in 1887 by Sir Stamford Raffles.

During the Second World War it served as an Allied prison camp and, in 1987, was named a National Monument.

The traditional Raffles Hotel, a major Singapore attraction. (Getty Images)

Orchard Road

This shopping street is a huge avenue full of luxury shops. It is the favorite area of ​​international models to fill shopping.

The most characteristic thing, in addition to having several shopping centers, is the sound of the birds that inhabit its trees.

Sentose

They are the beaches that dress the images of the city as if it were a catalog. It’s a little artificial island of five square kilometers that, under normal sanitary conditions, is visited by five million people a year. It can be accessed by bus or train.

Sentosa beaches in Singapore. (AP)

There are also the Universal Studios Singapore which, thanks to its opening, attracted more tourists. The only drawback of this island is that, being so close to the port, the water is usually not as clear as it is presumed.

