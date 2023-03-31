Is almost Easter and several destinations in Mexico offer a lots of activities and events; such is the case of magical town of Real de Catorce in San Luis Potosi.

from this March 31 and until April 9, Real de Catorce has prepared a program full of cultural and religious activities that you can’t miss.

With 60 years of tradition, andhe vast program of cultural events, liturgical activities and performances in the streets of the municipality, makes Real de Catorce in a unique and memorable tourist destination.

They promote FENAE 2023: Santa Fe Klan and Alicia Villareal among the main concerts of the Teatro del Pueblo

Visiting this magical town is like entering different times. The community used to be prosperous and abundant in silver, which is reflected in the Chapel of Guadalupe, built by the Franciscan monks in about 1770.

While the Old Pantheon of San Francisco, located on this site, is one of the most relevant attractions for tourists, with its simple interior and the crypts of some of the most illustrious inhabitants of the place.

What to do at Easter?

according to ethe Easter program Shared by the Directorate of Tourism and Culture Catorce, San Luis Potosí, these are the activities that will take place in Real de Catorce:

The activities will start this March 31 with the Procession with the image of the Virgen de los Dolores and the return through the tunnel, also in procession.

Holy Week Program (Courtesy)

Subsequently, the Sunday April 2, the blessing of the branches will take place at the beginning of the procession from the Zaragoza bridge to the Temple; During Monday and Tuesday, movies with the theme of Holy Week will be shown.

For Wednesday, April 5, there will be a presentation of a versatile music group in Hidalgo Square.

He Holy Thursday, there will be a Eucharistic celebration, procession of the Blessed Sacrament. In addition to the fact that the representations of the Last Supper, the Adoration in the Garden, as well as the Apprehension of Jesus.

for el Good Friday, the representation of the Judgment before Pilate and the Living Stations of the Cross have been prepared; for the night they will perform the traditional procession of silence that goes from the Guadalupe cemetery to the temple.

To close the day, there will be a bohemian night with memory music at the Palenque de Gallos.

Glory Saturday the Lightning Baseball Tournament will take place in the field of El Potrero and the day will end with the representation of the Resurrection of Jesus in the Temple of La Purísima.

Finally, on April 9 the activities will end with the second day of the Lightning Baseball Tournament, in Real de Catorce.