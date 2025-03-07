03/05/2025



Winter resists leaving and, according to the forecast, Madrid prepares for a last weekend for water. But that the rain does not discourage you, because the city continues to offer a cultural and leisure agenda full of perfect plans to protect yourself from bad weather without giving up fun.

If you are Theater loveryou can immerse yourself in a fascinating trip to the past with The extinction of dinosaurs at the Lara Theatera work that invites us to reflect on inevitable changes of life.

If you prefer an animated afternoon, the Best afternoon in Madrid It awaits you in Dabutithe most vibrant proposal of The Movistar Arena roomwhere music and good atmosphere are insured.

And for those who seek a different and surprising experience, Everything can happen in the Theseus theater promises to break the barriers between the public and the actors with a Interactive and unpredictable show.









So do not let the rain ruin your weekend. Madrid It still has a lot to offer, even under the umbrella. Discover these plans and take advantage of the Incredible discounts which offers Offerplan.

The extinction of dinosaurs at the Lara Theater

If you are looking for one Theater work that makes you laughbut also reflect, Dinosaurs’ extinction in it Lara Theater It is a safe bet.

Written and directed by Fran Nortesthis Black comedy It enters universal issues such as Power, family, money and deathusing humor as a tool for explore ethical dilemmas to those who face everyday life.

In his second incursion as director, Nortes It presents one Scathing and deeply human historywhere small decisions can trigger great consequences.

Through a Agile and sharp scriptthe work raises a disturbing question: how far would we be willing to arrive to improve our life?

With irony and intelligence, Dinosaur extinctions puts on the table the inequalities and contradictions of our societycausing the public to be reflected in more than one situation.

The cast, with interpretations full of nuancesget an immediate connection with the viewer, turning each scene into a game of emotions and laughter. The staging allows the script and performances to shine strongly, making this work a Unique theatrical experience.

If this weekend you are looking for a Cultural plan that combines entertainment and depth, Dinosaurs’ extinction It is a perfect option. Do not miss the opportunity to Enjoy one of the most intelligent and fun proposals of the Madrid billboard.

Dabuti, the best afternoon in Madrid in the Movistar Arena room

If you are looking for a different party, full of good energy, unforgettable music and a spectacular atmosphere, dabuti It is the perfect plan for this weekend.

The most lively afternoon of Madrid, resident in the Movistar Arena roomcelebrates its second anniversary on Next March 7 With a special edition that promises a Extra dose of fun and nostalgia.

This event, which is held on Friday, is a real luxury verbena. There is no space for boredom: prepare to dance without stopping to the rhythm of The best successes of the 80s and 90swith sessions by First level DJs and the unmistakable energy of the Dabuti Band.

In addition, the show does not remain alone in music: actors, characters and speakers interact with the public to make each edition a unique and unrepeatable experience.

If you want to enjoy a Night full of laughs, dance and reunions with those songs that marked an era, Dabuti It is the ideal option. Celebrates its anniversary with the best company and let yourself be carried away by the Magic this afternoon which has already become a classic of Madrid.

Everything can happen in the Theseus theater

If you like theater and enjoy the emotion of the unexpected, Everything can happen in the Theseus theater It is the perfect plan for this weekend.

This improvisation show, starring Carlos Zaballos and Isaac Navarro, breaks with all the established rules of the Traditional Theater To offer one irreverent, ingenious experience and completely unique in each function.

Here, the script is not written in advance, the stories are born at the time, promoted by the interaction between the actors and the public. A time trip? A parallel universe where everything is possible? An absurd desire that suddenly comes true? In Everything can happenany scenario is valid and the laugh is guaranteed.

What makes this show It is their ability to surprise and keep viewers on the edge of the seat, without knowing what unexpected turn will take the story. It is one Vibrant and enveloping experience which promises to become a reference of the Madrid scene.

If you are looking for a Different plan, fun And where you can also be part of the action, do not miss Everything can happen in the Theseus theater.