Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the war in Gaza will continue until Hamas's military and organizational capabilities are exhausted, and for the first time outlined a plan for what will happen in the Strip when the war is over. Gallant has prepared a four-point plan: it is a very generic project at the moment and which the minister himself has defined as a proposal and not a government policy. But it is also the first time that an Israeli authority speaks about the future of Gaza,

The four points provide that Israel does not build any settlements in Gaza, that a coalition is formed between the United States, the European Union, Israel and moderate Arab countries to manage post-war reconstruction. The administration of Gaza would be entrusted to a Palestinian civilian entity, while Israel and Egypt (the two countries that control the borders of the Palestinian territory) would be the guarantors of security in the Strip.

Around this draft plan, however, there are numerous unknowns, starting with which Palestinian civil authority should manage the Strip. At the moment, in fact, the Palestinian National Authority which governs the West Bank does not enjoy particular popularity among its citizens.

The willingness of the United States and Europe on the one hand and of the moderate Arab countries on the other to take part in a coalition to manage the reconstruction of Gaza is also an unknown. The former may not necessarily want to re-engage in the increasingly heated Middle Eastern theatre, while the latter may not want to be seen as Israel's partner in the eyes of the population of Gaza.

Then there is the opposition of the most extremist fringes of the Netanyahu government, already revealed by the Finance Minister and leader of the Religious Zionist Union party Bezalel Smotrich. that he said that the plan would be a return to the situation before 7 October and that for the future we should think outside the schemes adopted so far. The religious extremist parties that support the Netanyahu government have been at the center of numerous criticisms, including those of United States President Joe Biden, who has expressed his displeasure towards the coalition that he believes is too extremist that supports the Israeli prime minister.