On Sunday, some inhabitants of Mexico City, found themselves waking up with ash outside their homes, this due to the intense activity of the Popocatepetl volcano in recent days, the same that keeps the state of Puebla on alert.

However, it is expected that in the coming days the exhalations of Don Goyo will intensify, and the amount of ashes will be greater in the eastern regions of the country’s capital, mainly in the municipalities of: Azapapotzalco, Coyoacán, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

Before this the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRyPC)as well as the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, shared recommendations to the population, given the possible increase in ash fall.

What to do in case of fall of volcanic ash?