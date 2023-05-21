When a volcano erupts, not only are powerful forces of nature unleashed, but phenomena are also unleashed that can affect areas hundreds or thousands of kilometers away.

One of the most common effects is the rain of ash, volcanic particles that can rise to high altitudes and be transported by the wind, generating a series of risks for the population.

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) warns that if you live near an active volcano you should take into account that during volcanic eruptions there are emissions of materials such as lava, ash, rocks, vapors and gases.

Given this scenario, it is essential to take preventive and safety measures to minimize damage. These are some essential recommendations:

Avoid outdoor activities: At times of ash fall, it is advisable not to carry out outdoor activities and, as far as possible, stay indoors. It is important to close doors and windows, and place wet towels or rags in the cracks to prevent the entry of particles.

Protect nose and mouth: If it is necessary to go out, it is crucial to cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief or face mask. Also, it is recommended to use frame lenses instead of contact lenses, since the latter can increase eye irritation. A damp cloth or mask for the nose and mouth are helpful, but they must be washed and moistened frequently. To protect the eyes, it is advisable to wear protective glasses, especially if contact lenses are worn.

Respiratory diseases: Those suffering from respiratory illnesses should stay at home and avoid any unnecessary exposure to ash. If possible, move to a place free of volcanic particles.

Water storage: It is essential to have enough water stored beforehand for at least a week, calculating about 4 liters per person per day. In addition, it is recommended to cover water tanks, cisterns or water tanks to avoid contamination by ash.

food hygiene: In case ash falls on food, its consumption and use in food preparation should be avoided, since they are contaminated. Likewise, it is important to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables that have been exposed to the elements.

proper cleaning: To remove ash from roofs, patios and streets, it is recommended to sweep or use a shovel, and deposit it in bags. Ashes should never be thrown down the drain, as it could clog it. Slightly moistening the ash before sweeping helps prevent it from becoming airborne.

Use of ash: Volcanic ash is rich in minerals and can be used profitably in parks, gardens, flower pots or farmland. However, precautions must be taken and advice must be taken to ensure proper use.

Get reliable information: In volcanic eruption situations, it is crucial to be informed through reliable sources. It is recommended to tune in to local radio stations and follow the instructions and updates provided by the Civil Protection authorities. It is important to avoid spreading rumors and rely only on verified and official information.

Given the possibility of an ash fallout, it is essential that the population be prepared and take the necessary measures to protect their health and safety. Collaboration between authorities, volcanology experts and the community is essential to minimize risks and ensure an efficient response in an emergency.

Let’s remember that volcanic phenomena are unpredictable and their impact can be significant, so being informed and following prevention recommendations are key aspects to maintain safety in these circumstances. Public awareness and preparedness are critical to meeting the challenges posed by volcanic activity and protecting the well-being of affected communities.

Key measures to protect you before, during and after

If you live near a volcano, it is essential to know the safety measures in case of a volcanic eruption. Here are tips and recommendations based on information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Red Cross.

Before a volcano eruption: Essential preparations

It is important to equip yourself with the necessary elements to face a volcanic emergency. The CDC suggests having an emergency kit that includes:

Flashlight and extra batteries/batteries.

First aid kit and manual.

Emergency food and water.

Manual can opener (not electric).

Essential drugs.

Robust shoes.

Respiratory protection (respirator).

Eye protection (glasses).

Battery powered radio.

The American Red Cross also recommends have glasses and dust masks for each family member, together with a card containing their personal data. Besides, Check if your insurance policy includes coverage for damage caused by volcanic eruptions.

What to do if the authorities order to evacuate the area?

The CDC emphasizes the importance of following the instructions of the authorities. Although it may seem safe to stay home, waiting for an eruption can be extremely dangerous. Volcanoes emit hot and dangerous gases, ash, lava, and rocks that pose a powerful threat.

During a volcano eruption: Protection and precautions

The best way to protect yourself and your family is to follow the advice of local officials, according to the CDC. In turn, the American Red Cross suggests staying informed through a portable radio or television with batteries to know the current situation and the instructions provided by the authorities. Here are specific recommendations for two situations:

If you are at home:

Follow evacuation orders issued by authorities.

Close all windows, doors, and hatches to prevent volcanic ash from getting inside.

Store your vehicle, motorcycle, or other outdoor items in a garage or warehouse. If you don’t have enough space, cover them with large tarps.

Take your pets to closed shelters.

If you are away from home:

Seek refuge in a safe place.

Stay out of restricted areas.

Avoid low-lying areas, areas downwind of the volcano, and nearby river valleys. Remember that ashes are transported by wind and gravity. Trying to look closely at a volcanic eruption can be deadly.

After a volcano eruption: Stay safe

The United States Department of Homeland Security recommends staying informed about the instructions provided by the authorities. In addition, it gives you the following suggestions, summed up in three words: stay safe.

Use text messages or social media to communicate, as phone systems can go down after a disaster. Make phone calls only in an emergency.

Avoid driving in areas where volcanic ash has arrived, as it can clog engines and stall vehicles.

If you suffer from respiratory problems, avoid contact with the ashes.

Do not go up to the roof to remove the ash, unless you are trained to do so. Be careful, as the ash can make surfaces slippery.

In addition, the CDC suggests turning off stoves, heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Likewise, it is recommended to close the windows, doors and dampers of fireplaces and wood stoves to prevent ashes and gases from entering your home. In case the drinking water is contaminated with ash, it is advisable to use bottled water.