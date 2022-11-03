The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) informs on its social networks what you should do if your European driving license has expired. This type of permit is valid in Spain while it is in force. In order for you to continue driving without problems, you will have to renew it. The renewal of community permits, EEA countries must always be done in a mandatory way in the country in which you have your normal residence.

Therefore, before your European driving license expires, you must proceed to renew it at the DGT offices. Remember that your license will not be valid to drive in Spain if your community license is restricted, suspended in the state that issued it or in Spain and, therefore, you will not be able to request renewal.

different cases



In cases where the driving license has an indefinite validity period (it does not have an expiration date), or exceeds 15 years for group 1 (AM, A1, A2, A, BY BE), and exceeds 5 years for group 2 (C1, C1E, C, D1, D1E, D, DE), you must proceed to its renewal, once two years have elapsed since you establish your normal residence in Spain.

When you finish the process, your original permit will be withdrawn and you will be given a provisional permit. Within approximately a month and a half you will have your final permit. You don’t have to worry about going to your Headquarters or Traffic Office, the DGT will send it to your home by mail.

You can check the status of the process



It is possible to consult, electronically, the status of the processing of your permit. If your situation is the opposite, that is, you are the holder of a Spanish permit and you have your habitual residence in another member state of the European Union, or you are temporarily residing there as a student (for a minimum period of 6 months), the renewal of your permission must be obtained in the state in which you are residing. Ask the national administration of the country where you reside to be informed of how you should carry out this procedure.

What do you need to do the procedure



– Application completed on an official form, which includes a statement that you are not deprived by court order of the right to drive motor vehicles or mopeds and that you do not have another EU or EEA permit of the same type as the one requested or that has been restricted, suspended or annulled.

– Identification of the original interested party in force to prove identity and residence. Valid DNI or passport and any other document requested by the Headquarters where the exchange request is processed.

– In the official form you can expressly authorize the DGT to electronically approve your registration address and the IAE. If the DGT does not obtain valid information, you must correct it by providing the documentation.

– Psychophysical aptitude report, issued by an authorized Driver Recognition Center.

– Valid foreign driving license to be exchanged.

– Number or proof of payment of having paid the corresponding fee.

– Current original photograph of 32×26 mm in color and with a plain background, taken from the front with your head uncovered and without dark glasses or any other clothing that may prevent or hinder your identification. If your hair is covered due to your religion, photographs with a veil will be accepted, but the oval of the face must appear completely uncovered.