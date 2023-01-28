Sometimes, citizens are not aware of the risk they may suffer if they suffer an allergic reaction. For this reason, the Civil Guard has warned on its social networks of the seriousness that suffering from anaphylactic shock can mean and what patients should do in these cases. Anaphylactic shock is the most serious allergic reaction that exists, regardless of the cause that causes it.

Anaphylactic shock can occur due to allergies to certain foods, reactions to medications, normally it does not happen due to very common allergies such as pollen, mites or animal hair. The most normal thing is that allergies only affect the part of the body that comes into contact with the substance to which you are allergic, but this is not the case with anaphylaxis, in this case the response is global and involves the entire organism.

This allergic reaction is so serious because it affects more than one organ, which causes the failure of several vital systems at the same time, which can lead to a serious situation. As explained on the Saber Vivir website, blood vessels dilate, blood pressure decreases and not enough blood reaches the organs, which can stop working. The affected patient may die if he does not act quickly.

According to the Civil Guard, it manifests itself in the form of reddish hives, drop in blood pressure, dizziness, shortness of breath, etc. Depending on the age, the foods involved may be different. In the case of children, these attacks are more common when eating eggs, milk, shellfish or nuts. For adults, the implicated foods are fruits, nuts, shellfish, and fish. The drugs

How to react to anaphylaxis



The Civil Guard has reminded on its social networks what those people who suffer anaphylactic shock should do:

1. Request medical help by calling 112.

2. Place the person lying down with their legs elevated to improve blood flow.

3. In case of vomiting or choking, sit down.

4. Inject self-injectable adrenaline. First, the injection site should be massaged for 10 seconds. They can be injected a second time in 5-15 minutes if symptoms persist.

The Civil Guard explains what you should do in case of anaphylactic shock. /



Civil Guard



Signs of anaphylactic shock



Before an anaphylactic shock the body reacts immediately. Symptoms appear within minutes and rapidly intensify. Signs of anaphylactic shock:

– Skin changes: inflammation, intense itching, spots, hives, etc.

– Difficulty breathing: chest pressure, whistling noises in the chest, etc.

– Digestive discomfort: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain.

– Mental confusion, dizziness, agitation, rapid pulse, etc.