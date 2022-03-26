Home page politics

Of: Patrick Freiwah

Signpost to the polling station: Anyone who receives a polling notification may also cast their vote (symbol image). © Sascha Steinach/Imago

The voting notification for the state elections in Saarland 2022 confirms the right to vote. Here’s what to do if you haven’t received the authorization.

Saarbrücken – The election notification is the legitimacy to take part in a vote. When the first of four German state elections in 2022 takes place on March 27, voters will be authorized to place their cross on a ballot paper in the Saarland election.

In the upcoming state elections (all information in the news ticker), the question will be clarified as to what the next government in the smallest federal state in terms of area (after the city states) of the coming legislative period will look like.

State elections in Saarland 2022: What does the election notification include?

Whether for a federal election or, as in this case, a state election: if a democratic vote takes place in Germany, the election notification legitimizes participation and contains information about the process. Citizens entitled to vote will be informed in good time about the procedure on the day of the election. Points such as date, polling district (place with address) and procedure are listed in the election notification for the state election in Saarland.

This is also important because the right to vote cannot simply be exercised at another polling station. However, the polling station can be changed if a corresponding application is made to the responsible city or municipality beforehand. In addition, the election notification letter points out that there is the option of postal voting. However, this and the polling card must be applied for separately.

Saarland election on March 27, 2022: Is the voting notification required on election day?

If you want to cast your vote in the responsible polling station in the 17th state election in Saarland, you do not need the polling card to do so. In order to make use of the right to vote personally on site, it is sufficient to bring along an identification document (identity card, passport or driver’s license). The document of the polling card itself does not have to be presented in order to mark a cross on the ballot. On the due date, the poll workers must be able to easily see that the person is registered as a voter for this polling station.

Top candidates in Saarland in the 2022 state election: Tobias Hans leads the CDU, Anke Rehlinger the GroKo partner SPD. © IMAGO/Becker Bredel

State elections in Saarland: What to do if you have not received an election notification?

Anyone entitled to vote in the 2022 state election in Saarland can be found in the electoral register. According to the plan, by March 6 (Sunday) – i.e. three weeks before the actual state election – those eligible to vote should receive personal notification about their right to vote.

But what happens if you meet the valid requirements for participation, but still haven’t received a voting notification? In this case, citizens can contact the responsible municipal election line to determine whether it is an accident. It can also happen that a person entitled to vote is not included in the electoral register. If the error is not corrected in time, voting cannot take place on March 27th. If the check reveals that you were mistakenly forgotten, you can apply for entry – and the voter’s notification can be submitted later.

Would you like more information before the state elections in Saarland or do you not know which party to vote for? Then use the Wahl-O-Mat. In addition, there is up Merkur.de before the election, an overview of the poll values ​​- shortly before the election Sunday, according to the current poll values, things are not looking good for the CDU.