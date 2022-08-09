Summer is a time when people take advantage of the good weather to go out and be in contact with nature. One of the most preferred places is the beach, since it allows you to enjoy the sun and, at the same time, be able to get wet and cool off in the sea water. Although the sea has drawbacks and one of them is the presence of living beings such as jellyfish, which can cause stings in humans. These animals use their poison to protect themselves and expel it through stingers on their tentacles. From the Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia they remember the recommendations in case of suffering the bite of this animal.

“Jellyfish stings are, in general, annoying and somewhat painful, but they are only exceptionally serious,” they recall from the Ministry of Health. Among the consequences that the bites of these animals can generate is itching of the skin, redness of the area, tingling, stabbing pain or the marks of the tentacles.

Despite mild symptoms, depending on the jellyfish species and individual susceptibility, it can cause some more serious respiratory and cardiac problems. It is important to avoid touching them, even when they are washed up on the beach, as they could still release poisonous stingers and, in this way, sting whoever tries to catch them.

The Ministry of Health recommends cleaning the affected area with salt water or saline, as this will alleviate the effects of the sting, just as the application of ice can relieve pain. When one of the tentacles remains attached to the skin, it must be removed with tweezers and avoid touching it. In this case, an antihistamine can be administered, although it must always be done after consulting a doctor to avoid an allergic reaction.