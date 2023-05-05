Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

A man who died after probably ingesting toxic herbs: what do you need to know to avoid problems? If you don’t know the plants, it’s better not to collect them in order not to risk it. Beware of hidden pitfalls

A udead man due to food poisoning after eating a soup prepared with probably poisonous wild herbs gathered in the woods, mistaken for dandelion. What to pay attention to when collecting medicinal plants? In the unfortunate event that poisonous wild herbs are ingested, what to do? What are the main alarm bells? Here are some tips with the help of the expert, Dr. Fabio Firenzuoli, director of the Regional Reference Center for Phytotherapy at the Careggi University Hospital in Florence.

What to pay attention to At first glance, wild herbs all seem harmless, but there are some poisonous plants which, if ingested even accidentally, can endanger life. There are not many deadly plants but they can also be "hidden" among the medicinal ones that we usually consume at the table. There first recommendation not to go to collect herbs in the countryside or in the hills, to eat them, if you don't know medicinal plants or if you are accompanied by an expert – suggests the expert in phytotherapy -. But even if you are an expert, you need to pay attention to any pitfalls. For example, they could accidentally pick herbs that are similar to what we are looking for or even, in a season like this, it is possible that other dangerous and deadly herbs are hidden among the leaves of the dandelion, such as colchicum leavesa plant that does not flower in this season and has leaves as thin as blades of grass that go unnoticed.

Possible confusion Another insidious plant – when not flowering – the broomwhich is toxic (although not fatal): its “young” twigs, which grow in the ground, could be mistaken for asparagus from an inexperienced eye – continues Firenzuoli -. However, there are also people who make an omelette with broom flowers because they are unaware that this plant is cardiotoxic and if you eat it, you could end up in hospital – underlines the expert -. Another wild plant used in the kitchen, the borage, when not in the flowering stage, it can be swapped for the mandrake (which can also be fatal) as it has similar leaves. Again: another food plant which can be swapped with

thrush (cardiotoxic, so it can cause cardiac arrhythmias) especially when not flowering, thewild garlic, which, however, can be recognized by the typical smell of the classic garlic.

Most common symptoms What are the main symptoms if poisonous herbs are ingested? Given that it depends on the ingested plant – explains the expert – among the most common symptoms are intestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, dry mouth, respiratory disorders such as the feeling of being hungry for air, feeling faint, having hallucinations, tachycardia.

What to do? If you also experience some of these symptoms after eating herbs what to do? Go immediately to the hospital if nearby, bringing with you residues of the meal consumed so that what is ingested can be analyzed – advises Dr. Firenzuoli -. If you are away from a hospital, for example in the mountains, contact the poison control center.