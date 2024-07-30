Although the arrival of an ambulance on time can save a life, many people are forced to face exorbitant costs for medical services, so it is important Learn about the options available to U.S. citizens to avoid overpaying.

Often, customers who request an ambulance for a medical emergency are then faced with high bills that are almost impossible to pay because medical insurance does not cover them. According to data shared by the PIRG Educational Fund of the United States, Approximately half of ambulance trips are not covered by insurance because the service is off-network.

Along these lines, the average billing cost in the country is US$450, although some states exceeded US$1,000. The root of the high billing prices is that, when calling 911, Operators dispatch the most available emergency medical transport services.

In dialogue with the media CBS NewsUS PIRG’s senior director of health care campaigns, Patricia Kelmar, recommended that clients get the necessary medical help and then take care of the bills, although for many it can mean a serious economic problem.

Getting an itemized bill is important to dispute individual charges. Photo:iStock Share

Steps to take if you are charged too much for an ambulance in the US

Although the law does not fully protect medical service clients in the first place, Kelmar explained what they are Actions you can take to avoid paying an astronomical amount on your ambulance billand consist of the following steps: