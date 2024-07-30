According to the criteria of
Along these lines, the average billing cost in the country is US$450, although some states exceeded US$1,000. The root of the high billing prices is that, when calling 911, Operators dispatch the most available emergency medical transport services.
In dialogue with the media CBS NewsUS PIRG’s senior director of health care campaigns, Patricia Kelmar, recommended that clients get the necessary medical help and then take care of the bills, although for many it can mean a serious economic problem.
Steps to take if you are charged too much for an ambulance in the US
Although the law does not fully protect medical service clients in the first place, Kelmar explained what they are Actions you can take to avoid paying an astronomical amount on your ambulance billand consist of the following steps:
- Get an itemized bill: This way you can identify and possibly dispute individual charges
- Negotiate: If a person is willing to cover at least part of the service, companies can negotiate
- Make sure the bill has been taken care of by insurance: Even if it is out of network coverage, insurance plans may pay a similar portion at a negotiated rate
- Go back to the insurance company and demand that they pay more
