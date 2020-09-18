Many people have no idea that they have high blood pressure. When a doctor talks about this, they are surprised: nothing bothers you. How to avoid missing alarms?

– A person can hear tinnitus, and “flies” begin to flash before his eyes, – tells metropolitan cardiologist Ilona Beglaryan… – Sometimes dizziness worries, there is a severe headache up to the appearance of nausea and vomiting. In some people, face and even hands turn red, sweating intensifies, heart rate increases, heart rhythm is disturbed.

In this situation, you need to measure the pressure, and twice. Before the procedure, sit quietly for a few minutes (and if there was physical activity, then half an hour), and then measure the pressure first on one and then on the other hand. After five to ten minutes, repeat the measurement.

– Sometimes the patient believes that the increased pressure is his “working pressure” and refuses to take pills …

– We patiently explain that the body is gradually getting used to the increase in pressure, and the vessels have adapted, so the state of health seems normal. But this does not mean that over time it will be possible to avoid complications – hypertensive crisis, arrhythmia, stroke. To prevent these diseases, you need to take medicines every day, adhere to a healthy lifestyle.

– What does he mean?

– You need to try to avoid stress, limit the use of foods rich in cholesterol, regularly monitor lipid levels, and move more. It is important to reduce the amount of strong tea, coffee, which can lead to increased blood pressure. Limit salt to three to four grams per day. An excess of salty food causes electrolyte imbalances: potassium is excreted and sodium is stored. Because of this, various metabolic disorders occur, causing overload of the heart muscle.

The heart is generally considered a target of high blood pressure, like the eyes, kidneys, and brain. If cholesterol plaques form in the vascular walls, the lumen of the vessel narrows and angina pectoris occurs, then against the background of increased pressure, detachment of a plaque or a formed thrombus is possible. it threatens with heart attack, stroke…

