The stork said yes. The two lines mark it -or the word “Pregnant”– of the home pregnancy test that you just took, respecting the instructions step by step. It is the confirmation, there are no longer doubts.

Beyond some other symptoms that may appear in the first days of pregnancy – some fatigue, discomfort, ovarian pain and, fundamentally, a delay in menstruation – if the test is positive there is a 99% probability that you are pregnant.

Tears, fears, hugs, and maybe even a first mental calculation of when the baby should be born. But after the first minutes of shock, the questions come: And now, where to start? What to do if the pregnancy test is positive?

What to do if the pregnancy test is positive

The first reliable proof of a pregnancy is obtained by performing the home test.

Ask for a turn with a obstetrician. That’s it The first thing to do if the home pregnancy test is positive. The doctor will request a blood test – with an accuracy of between 99 and 100% – that will not only reconfirm the suspicions but also will allow to know if the pregnancy is normal: the levels of the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) – the signal the most accurate the organism can give the presence of an embryo- they must be doubled every 48 hours. In the event that a first analysis detects a low level of this hormone, the test will be repeated after two days to measure its evolution.

In the week six of pregnancy, when it is already possible to detect the gestational sac – and in many cases even hear the baby’s heartbeat – the specialist will order a transvaginal ultrasound to calculate, according to the size of the embryo, its gestational age and estimate the probable date of delivery ( they are also based on data such as the last menstruation).

Now with this essential information, the obstetrician will complete the important data in your medical history: family history of the couple, any chronic disease, if there were previous abortions, lifestyle habits (diet, whether you smoke or not, sports activities). And it will control your weight and blood pressure, routines that will be repeated in the following visits throughout the pregnancy.

If necessary, he will prescribe a vitamin supplement, among them, very important, the folic acid -many times already incorporated in the months prior to pregnancy- which reduces the risk of some congenital anomalies.

The first controls may also include other blood and urine tests to determine your blood group, hemoglobin levels, antibodies to deal with possible infections such as rubella, toxoplasmosis or sexually transmitted diseases. As well as to check the levels of sugar and proteins to rule out the presence of any disease.

That is, if the pregnancy test is positive, the first step is to put yourself in the hands of a professional who will be the one who has nothing less than your pregnancy under control. For this reason, it is key to find an obstetrician to whom you can naturally raise your concerns, who is willing to listen to you, understand your fears and who is clear in his explanations. In short, that it makes you feel comfortable, safe and contained in this important stage of your life.

How is the pregnancy test positive

The first reliable proof of a pregnancy is obtained by performing the home test, a kit that is sold in all pharmacies, without a prescription. There are several brands and systems that indicate a positive -or a negative- result, from the classic ones with lines to a digital version with a small LCD screen where the word “Pregnant” or “Not pregnant” appears after a few minutes.

The test strip should be placed under the urine stream for 5 to 10 seconds.

More or less sophisticated in its presentation, but easy and quick to use, the truth is that all are carried out with a small urine sample – ideally it is the first in the morning, or with three hours of retention – and are based in measuring the levels of hCG, the specific pregnancy hormone and same parameter that is measured in the blood tests that doctors prescribe.

How are they used? The most common tests include a test strip that must be placed under a stream of urine for 5 to 10 seconds. Some contain a small container to collect urine and insert the test strip into it.

After a few minutes -3 to 5- the test strip shows the result. Depending on the make and model, it can be one line (negative) or two lines (positive) or a + or – sign.

The most modern, digital system, have a sensor that “translates” into words the presence or not of hCG and the result can be displayed on the screen: “Pregnant” or “Not pregnant”, in addition to indicating an approximation of the weeks from conception.

An important fact: even if the lines or letters are somewhat blurred, if the test is positive, there is a 99% that you are pregnant

