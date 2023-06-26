Slow internet is a nuisance. What can consumers do if the connection is slower than contracted?

If the internet isn’t working, nothing works in the home office. Then you should contact your provider. Image: dpa

LIsn’t it happening with you either?”, someone calls from the attic. “No,” is the answer from the ground floor, where the internet is also working haltingly that day. One of the children has been sitting right in front of the router for an hour. Whether the research for the next housework runs better from here? A look at the somewhat desperate face of the teenager raises doubts.

This scene should be familiar to many people in Germany. Because many users have such or similar experiences with a bumpy Internet connection. Accordingly, questions on the subject are also a classic at the consumer centers in the country. The Rhineland-Palatinate consumer advice center also regularly provides information on the most frequently asked questions in digital events. Right at the beginning of the most recent digital meeting, Michael Gundall from the Digital and Consumer Law department asked whether the audience had ever had trouble with their provider. The result: 90 percent said yes.