In the City of Buenos Aires, people over 80 years of age are already being vaccinated with the second dose of AztraZeneca. The application started this Tuesday and 11,000 shifts were opened to complete the scheme of those who received the first dose of this vaccine between the end of February and the beginning of March.

This Sunday, as emails arrived with the possibility of choosing a shift for the second dose, it was celebrated in many families. The wait for the moment of the immunization against the coronavirus generates anxiety and the possibility that it will take place through obtaining an appointment with a date, time and location produces relief.

But in some people over 80 years of age, receiving the news that they could already request an appointment for the second dose caused concern, since the inoculation coincided with the application of the influenza or pneumococcal vaccine. Or there was no minimum interval of 15 days between the application of these vaccines and the second dose against the Covid 19 infection.

The peculiarity of this year is that the flu vaccination is being carried out at the same time than the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. What do you do then?

If the call for the second dose coincides with the application of other vaccines u occurs when the 15 days apart have not yet been met, the person should not take their turn. “We are going to offer him another until the second dose can be applied,” the City Health Ministry told Clarín.

They also specified that it is not necessary for the person to register again or go to a vaccination post to ask to reserve an appointment for you. The indication is wait until you receive a new email, call or notice to request an appointment for the second dose.

The indication to separate the vaccines is based on the fact that evidence is still lacking as to whether they can be administered together since it also seeks to differentiate the possible adverse events of one or the other.

Along with how to order the vaccines against the coronavirus, flu and pneumococcus, another question that arose among those who today are being summoned for the application of the second dose is what will they be vaccinated with.

Both AstraZeneca and Covishield correspond to the same vaccine (ChAdOx1-S), but they are from different producing laboratories. This allows them to be combined in their use. So if a person received Covishield -AstraZeneca produced in India- as their first dose, they can receive the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine produced elsewhere.

In contrast, Sputnik V cannot be combined with others. This vaccine is based on two doses administered with different inactivated viruses, known as vectors. In other words, the second dose is different from the first and both are necessary to reach the 91% effectiveness offered by this vaccine.

