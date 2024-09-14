ATMs are an essential tool in our daily lives, but sometimes they can fail. If you find yourself in the situation where The ATM does not give you the full amountit is crucial to know how to proceed so as not to lose your money. National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) offers a series of steps to follow in these cases.

The first thing you should do is save proof of transactionThis document is essential for any claim you wish to make. If the ATM does not give you a receipt, write down the ATM number, the time and the date of the transaction. This information will be essential for your claim.

The next step is Contact your bank immediately. Use the customer service number on your card or at the ATM. Inform the bank representative about the situation and provide all the details of the transaction. It is important to act quickly so that your complaint is attended to promptly.

Once you have informed your bank, they will likely ask you to fill out a claim formThis document will allow you to detail what happened and attach any evidence you have, such as proof of the transaction. Make sure to fill out the form accurately and submit any additional documentation requested.

If after completing these steps you do not receive a satisfactory response from your bank, you can go to Condusef This institution is responsible for protecting the rights of users of financial services in Mexico. You can file a formal complaint through its website or at any of its offices.

Condusef will analyze your case and act as an intermediary between you and the bank to resolve the problem. It is important to keep in mind that this process can take time, so it is essential to be patient and follow all the instructions given to you.

In some cases, Condusef may ask you to submit additional evidence or attend a conciliation hearing. This is a very important step in resolving the issue and recovering your money. Do not hesitate to provide all the necessary information and attend any appointments scheduled for you.

In addition to following these steps, it is recommended that review your account statements regularly to ensure that there are no suspicious transactions. Keeping a constant check on your finances will allow you to detect any irregularities in time and take the necessary measures.

Finally, remember that prevention is key. Always use ATMs in safe places and avoid making transactions at night or in uncrowded areas. By following these recommendations and acting quickly in case of problems, you can effectively protect your personal finances.