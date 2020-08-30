You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Sabine Hildebrandt-Woeckel, Euro am Sonntag

I bought a flight ticket outside of Europe, but paid a German company in euros. The reimbursement five months later was 40 euros less – apparently due to exchange rate fluctuations. Is it correct?

€ uro on Sunday The reimbursement of flight tickets must always be made in the currency and for the amount shown in the booking confirmation. Even more: Since the airline is already in default seven days after the cancellation of a flight, you can charge additional interest of 4.12 percent (five percent above the base rate of -0.88 percent).

But although the legal situation is clear, the airlines keep trying to withhold amounts, confirms Stefan Pape, lawyer and founder of the portal reiserecht.com. However, it is less about exchange rate fluctuations and more about credit card fees or commissions for travel agencies or flight portals that are not reimbursed to customers. This is also not permitted. As these are services that were provided for the airlines, the costs cannot be passed on to customers.

The fact that reimbursement is often made with deductions and never with interest is due to the fact that the amounts involved are mostly small. The airlines speculate that nobody will complain about it. Consumer advocates advise claiming the difference again by setting a deadline. But low-cost airlines in particular often do not respond to this. If the matter is worth the effort and annoyance to the customer, then only the legal action remains. Whereby the litigation risk is “zero” according to Pape. Obtaining dunning notices, however, does not help, because these are regularly contradicted, which then incurs additional costs.

Incidentally, there is no entitlement to compensation for lost holiday enjoyment, as can arise with package tours, for flight tickets – even if payment is late.