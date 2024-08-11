Having insurance to protect your assets, such as your home or car, can save you thousands of dollars if you ever have an incident. However, In some cases, companies do not comply with the conditions promised and that is why it is important that you know what it is to file a complaint. and defend their rights.

According to Insurance Information Institute (III), Insurance is regulated by the states, Therefore, if you have any kind of problem with a claim against this type of company, it is best to know exactly what the local legislation states.

State insurance departments can act as mediators in case you have any type of complaint.but they are not the only option. You can also go to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Although, according to a Utah financial advisor, quoted by the media Forbesbefore reaching that route it is worth contacting the person with whom you purchased your policy who should act as an advocate between you and the company.

If the above does not work, Most companies have their own means of contact through which they seek to resolve any type of complaint. In that case, it is important that you ask specifically for details about the appeal process so that your complaint is evaluated according to the company’s protocols.

Pay attention to costs and details to detect irregularities. Photo:iStock

What is the process of filing a complaint with an insurance company?

The Most common complaints that are usually raised due to poor service from an insurance company These are related to delays, unsatisfactory settlements and denials of service. If you decide to make a claim then, generally speaking, this is what will happen.

When state regulators have to take charge of a When a claim is made between a client and an insurer, it is important that both parties are heard. so that they can make a fair and lawful decision.

The above means that In these cases the customer is not always right, In states like Ohio, unless the insurer is proven to have violated the law, it will not be required to repair the damage.

The last measure is convinced that the insurance company is making a mistake with his case, especially if large amounts of money or damages are involved, is to hire an attorney.