For years, our author read to her children because it was supposed to be the best thing you could do for child development. Nevertheless, young people are now mainly attached to their cell phones. A troubleshooting.

The proportion of boys and girls who read regularly has hardly changed since the late 1990s, Snapchat and YouTube or not. Image: Adobe Stock

bWhen it came to promoting reading, I thought we had done everything right. Then my children hit puberty. The same novel lay next to my daughter's bed for two years. Every few months, when I got a cleaning obsession, I wiped off the layer of dust. There is only one multiple socket for his charging cables on our son's bedside table anyway. And an alarm clock. But the smartphone has long since taken over its function.

Julia Schaaf Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In some ways we are a real picture book family. Father, mother, two children – and lots of books, right from the start. Our daughter was given a board picture book when she was born. Little text, bright colors and cardboard tabs that you can pull out. The baby was still on my lap when I started reading from it regularly: “Who is hiding in the shed?” Pull out the tab. A black and white creature with googly eyes appears on the sky-blue cardboard surface. Amazement in your voice, even the 100th time: “A calf!” You know how important this nonsense is for language development.