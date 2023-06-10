Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



Most of the complaints for gender violence are filed by the victims, but the actions of the witnesses can be decisive. When a person in your environment is suffering from gender violence, the most important thing is that you understand the complexity of the situation.

According to the Ministry of Equality, it is the victims themselves who are often opposed to reporting their attacker for different reasons: fear, guilt, lack of social or family support, shame, or financial dependence on the attacker. This resistance can cause the misunderstanding of the people around you, so the help of people close to you is very important.

The most recommended in these cases is to ask other people for help and seek the support of family and trusted friends. In many cases, the victims look for reasons to justify their partner’s behavior (“he is so jealous because he loves me”, “he lost his temper because he has a lot of responsibility”, “if I am a good wife/partner he will change”) or to minimize the violence (“it wasn’t that bad”, “this happens to everyone”). These beliefs are false and can confuse you, you should know that you do not cause or are guilty of violence and that there is no reason to justify it.

For this reason, it is recommended not to put pressure on the woman who is going through this situation or make her feel judged, the most important thing is that she knows that you are supportive. He tries to talk to her about her feelings, the control her partner has over her, and the opportunity he has for her and, in her case, her sons and daughters to start living without fear in an environment free of violence.

The Ministry of Equality recalls that all women have at their disposal 016, the telephone number for information and free legal advice that operates 24 hours a day. If you are a minor and you believe that someone close to you is suffering gender violence, you can call ANAR at the telephone number 900 20 20 10.

What should you do if you witness an act of gender violence?



If you witness an act of gender violence, you must act prudently, but never look the other way. The National Police explains what a witness of gender violence should do:

– Call 091.

– The police must assess whether witnesses can act or not.

– If the aggressor is armed, it is better never to intervene. If the police assess that the witness’s actions could worsen the situation and trigger more violence on the part of the aggressor, it is better not to intervene.

– Videos and images that prove the attack can help the police, but it must always be done discreetly and at a safe distance from the attacker.

From the Ministry of Equality they remember that traditionally gender violence was considered a private matter in which no external person should intervene. Currently, gender violence is considered a social problem and is a public crime. For this reason, citizens have the obligation to denounce the authorities, so that the different mechanisms for the protection of women can be activated and the facts do not go unpunished.

If you hear or witness an act of gender violence, contact the free immediate assistance telephone number 112, indicating the exact location of the incident so that the police can come as soon as possible.