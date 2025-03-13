What to do if I have received a fine of the DGT? Steps to follow

For speeding, for the use of the mobile phone, for driving without lights, for performing an undue maneuver, for having the technical inspection of vehicles (ITV), for not respecting the priority of passage or by skipping a traffic light. They are just some of the infractions that can lead to a Fine from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

The disgust does not have to be definitive. If a fine arrives, traffic explains that, before paying or resorting to it, it is important that we repair several issues: that the DGT is issued, that the information it contains is true and that the data collected are correct.

If the driver receives a fine of the DGT he has various options: its fertilizer before twenty calendar days, with the consequent 50%reduction, full payment after overcoming that period of time or submitting a resource, claiming the reasons why we consider that it is not correct.

Steps to follow after receiving a fine

If we receive a fine, the first thing to do is Read the newsletter carefully and check that the vehicle data is correct, as well as the description of the facts and the amount of the fine. Traffic Remember There are two notification channels: by postal mail, with subsequent shipment to the edictal plank (TEU) if you have not been able to locate you at your home; and by electronic notification through the Electronic Road Address (DEV).

In no case will it be done by an email to use or with a text message (SMS). If so, you have to distrust because it may be fraud by using Phishing either SMISHINGtwo techniques used by cybercriminals to steal personal information or carry out an economic position.

The DGT remembers that it is important Verify the description of the factsbecause it may be that, at the time of the infraction, we did not conduct the vehicle and the sanction could lead to the loss of points. If so, we have a period of ten days to communicate who was behind the wheel. The lack of driver’s identification is considered a very serious infraction, which is a penalty for double or triple the original amount.

How to pay a fine and bonuses

In the event that the fine is of the DGT and that all the data are correct, there are two options: pay it within twenty calendar days from the day following the reception of the notification with a 50%reduction; pay the last 100% that period. In the case of not paying it, it will pass to the State Agency of the Tax Administration, which will be responsible for charging it with 20% surcharge. Traffic Remember that The possibility of postponement or fractionation is not contemplated of the amount of the fine. It can be done through four ways: online, by phone, from the MIDGT ​​app or face -to -face from the enabled venues.

However, the driver may disagree with the fine and present an allegationalthough it will lose the right to the discount of 50%. If finally, the resource is dismissed, you must pay 100% of the sanction.