By now you must have seen a long line of trains on the toll plazas of the National Highway and other roads. But after the implementation of Fastag across the country, the time wasted on toll plazas has started to be saved. Actually it has become necessary to fasten all the vehicles in the country. The fastag is mounted on the windscreen of the vehicle. The cameras on the toll plaza scan it and the toll money is automatically deducted from your account. This process only takes a few seconds to complete. People coming from this are feeling quite relieved, but people are also facing some problems related to Fastag such as if Fastag gets damaged, if it is stolen or broken, then what to do. Questions are also being raised in the minds of people about the safety of money living in Fastag Wallet. Apart from this, questions are also being raised about the factag and expenses. Let us know the complete details about it

What to do if fastag damageThe

If the fast tag in your car gets damaged or breaks for some reason, then you can easily replace it. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, only one fastag is available for a vehicle. In which vehicle registration certificate, tag ID and other details have to be filled. In such a situation, you can get the new fastag again by giving the old details.

The process of regaining fastagThe

If you want, you can change your fastag from home or get a new one. You can get a new fastag released through Paytm. For this, you will have to pay a charge of 100 rupees. You can also ask for the Fastag again by giving the RC and registered mobile number of the vehicle through the app.

How long can i keep cash in fastagThe

The validity of the cache kept in Fastag is unlimited. That is, if you have to change the fastag, the money will be transferred to the new fastag. Fastag is recharged through My FASTag app or NetBanking, Credit / Debit Card, UPI, Paytm. You can also change Fastag from here.

What will happen to the money if fast is lostThe

If your car is stolen, in such a condition, you can block the fastag by calling the bank helpline. At the same time, even if the glass breaks, the fastag gets spoiled, so you can replace it from anywhere. If online and offline, you can take another fastag from bank or fastag center. You will not have to pay any charge for this.

Let me tell you that when you apply for Fastag for the first time, you have a FASTag account generated, which is forever. You can access this account anytime.