Vaginal discharge or bleeding is common after C section. There is a kind of discharge from the body after pregnancy which is called lochia. A small amount of discharge from the stitch after the operation is normal. However, if the secretion is not stopping in a few days then you should see a doctor.

In pregnancy, the extra blood and tissue present in the uterus that helps in the development of the baby comes out of the body in the form of elasticity.

How long does bleeding after cesarean

Bleeding is a part of recovery after operation. Mucus, blood and tissue left in the body after pregnancy are out through the vagina. This discharge is called Lochia. You can have lochia up to six weeks after delivery, but its color and volume tend to lighten over time. You may also see pink or thin or discharge from the stitches of the operation.



Cause of bleeding after C section

Women may have bleeding after the operation for the following reasons:

During the operation, if the internal incision is not sufficient to exclude the baby, during this time, the surrounding blood vessels and tissues can be damaged while removing the baby. Sometimes bleeding can also occur when there is damage to the arteries and veins around the uterus. If some pieces of placenta remain inside the uterus, then women may also have more bleeding due to this. Sometimes this is more seen in women who have done C section. Bleeding also occurs when the placenta is not naturally separated from the uterus.



What to do when vaginal bleeding

If you have bleeding after the operation use sanitary pads. You may need to use more pads in the first few days. Over time the bleeding will get lighter. Do not use tampons after C section or normal delivery. Avoid using tampons unless the doctor says no.

Breastfeeding after the operation may help reduce bleeding. This happens because of contraction of the uterine muscles and surrounding blood vessels during breastfeeding.

Do not overwork during recovery and also avoid lifting heavy items.

Bleeding from incision

In the early days after the C section, there may be discharge from the incision site but there will be no bleeding. Keep this place clean.

For the first few days after delivery, doctors recommend keeping this part dry and protected from water. Please talk to the doctor before pouring water for this first time.

When to see a doctor

If bleeding is increasing instead of decreasing after the operation, consult a doctor. It is necessary to consult a doctor if you need to change the pad in an hour or if the bleeding is more and darker, the blood clots are high or the discharge smells bad.