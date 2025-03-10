What to do before the windshield breakage: Keys to act quickly and safely

A windshield break should not be taken lightly and importance should never be subtracted. We must always keep in mind that this component is vital for vehicle safety, since the issue not only concerns visibility: the windshield contributes to the structural rigidity of the car, protects the occupants in case of an accident and guarantees the proper functioning of the airbag. So a small impact, if not repaired in time, can become an irreparable crack and therefore in security problem.

Given this situation, it is essential to know the keys to act quickly and effectively. The objective of this guide is that you have a series of tips within your reach with which to identify the type of damage and determine whether it is possible to repair the windshield or if a replacement of moons. The recommendation of Carglass Spain specialists is to opt for repair whenever it is viable, since the original windshield is preserved and the use of materials is reduced, becoming a more sustainable and safe option. But, sometimes, substitution becomes the only solution when repair is not possible.

The importance of maintenance of moons

Keeping car moons in good condition is essential to prevent major incidents. A periodic review can detect small fissures or minor impacts that, if not being treated, could be expanded over time due to temperature changes, vibrations and daily use. Preventive maintenance not only protects the integrity of the windshield, but also guarantees the effectiveness of ADAS systems, ensuring that the vehicle is always prepared to respond to any unforeseen event.

To know more about the quality of the crystal of a windshield, you must take into account that the market offers different types: Crystal OE (Original equipmentt): They incorporate the car manufacturer logo. They produce manufacturers that directly supply the car manufacturer based on the technical specifications provided. OEE crystal (Original equivalent equipment): It is the crystal with which Carglass works. It is a crystal certified by the manufacturer OE as its quality, technical characteristics and safety equals an OE crystal.

Evaluation of windshield damage

Analyzing windshield damage implies examining several essential aspects. One of the determining factors is the impact size. A small breakage, which does not exceed the diameter of a currency of 2 euros, can be repaired by applying special resins that restore the original moon resistance. However, when the impact is greater, the integrity of the windshield is compromised and the substitution becomes the most appropriate solution.

The location of the damage is also crucial. If the fissure is less than 2.5 cm from the perimeter of the windshield, although its size is reduced, repair is not possible, so it will be necessary to perform a substitution. Finally, if the impact is on the driver’s viewing angle, repair will not be possible, since it could distort visibility in driving.

Replacement windshield And now what?

Once the intervention has been carried out, either by repair or replacement, the subsequent maintenance is decisive to prolong the useful life of the windshield. In the case of replacement, all vehicle manufacturers recommend the recalibration of ADAS systems. These systems incorporate cameras and sensors integrated into the windshield, which must be adjusted so that technically the driving assistance functionalities will alert and assist the driver.

If it is not done properly, the effectiveness of these security systems can be compromised, increasing the risk of accidents. Therefore, it is essential that this process is carried out by a specialized technician such as those of Carglass Spain, who have the training, methodology, facilities and technology appropriate.

With 25 years of experience in Spain, Carglass has more than 200 own service centers and more than 100 mobile units, fully equipped to work with all insurance companies and cover the Spanish geography, including the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands. In addition, he is the highest expert in recalibration of ADAS systems in the country, having technology to recalibrate these systems in 99% of the national territory and being able to adjust almost 100% of the market models, including those of the most recent launch.

Likewise, Carglass uses moons and windshield OEE of the highest quality, manufactured by the same producers who, in turn, supply the standard windshield. So their experts not only offer rapid and efficient solutions, but also ensure that each process is carried out with the highest quality standards, protecting both the driver and passengers on each journey.