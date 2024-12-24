The Christmas holidays are a time of celebration, reunions and, of course, abundant meals. However, excess foods rich in fats, sugars and carbohydrates can take a toll on our digestion, causing swelling, heartburn or stomach heaviness.

Indigestion is a common symptom of an upper intestine problem and one that an estimated 2 in 5 of us may experience at some time of year, especially at Christmas. Although it usually goes away on its own, indigestion can be unpleasant, causing discomfort and even pain in the upper abdomen.

We like to treat ourselves at Christmas, but our festive eating habits can easily lead to a Christmas indigestion. To comfortably enjoy the holidays, we can make small changes in what and how we eat, without depriving ourselves of our favorite foods. To do this, the expert in naturopathy and integrative nutrition Mireia Velasco shares how to take care of digestion before, during and after festive meals, especially when you are away from home and cannot control the menu.

Before eating, prepare your digestion

To avoid arrive with extreme hunger to a Christmas meal, the expert recommends keeping a balanced diet during the day. If lunch or dinner is the only commitment of the day, breakfast can help regulate blood glucose: options such as eggs, serrano ham, cheese, avocado, nuts or olive oil are ideal for their contribution of proteins and healthy fats.

«If you had a large meal the day before and you are not hungry, there is nothing wrong with skipping breakfast. You have to be aware of how your body feels and, if you are not hungry, let your digestive system rest,” explains Velasco.

Additionally, hydration plays a fundamental role in the morning. Chamomile or hot water with sugar-free lemon helps to purify and lighten the body.

During meals: how to avoid excesses

At family gatherings or meals in restaurants where it is not possible to control the menu, Mireia Velasco suggests adopting small strategies that facilitate digestion and avoid discomfort.

1. Choosing a strategic place at the table is key: «Sometimes we get cornered and need to bother others to get up. Sitting in an easily accessible place will allow us to move more easily and not sit for so long,” he suggests.

2. Eat slowly and chew well is still the golden rule: Digestion begins in the mouth, and spending time chewing helps to break down food better and recognize signs of satiety before we feel full.

During the meal, it is also important to balance the dishes with fresh salads or vegetable side dishes if available, and avoid heavy combinations that make the digestive process difficult.

At dessert time: light options and digestive fruits. Velasco recommends opting for lighter or citrus desserts. “While chocolate is tempting, opting for desserts with fruit, such as tarts or sorbets, can help balance the meal and improve digestion,” she says.

In addition, fruits such as pineapple, papaya, kiwi or blueberriesrich in digestive enzymes, can be taken before nougats and powders to facilitate digestion and reduce the desire to consume excessive sweets.

After meals

After a large meal, avoiding going to bed immediately is essential. Staying upright or taking a brisk walk promotes intestinal transit and helps prevent reflux.

As Mireia Velasco indicates, if you are not very hungry at the end of the day, “a light broth or infusion may be enough for dinner.” Carrying bags of infusions such as chamomile or pennyroyal in your bag or another type of accessory is a simple gesture that can make a difference if you are away from home and there are no options available.

The expert also highlights the importance of staying active. Getting up from the table every so often, walking after eating or finding moments to move during the day help activate circulation and improve digestion. “They are small habits that, although they seem simple, make a big difference when we know that that day we will eat more than usual,” he points out.