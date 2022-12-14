Querétaro, Querétaro.- Christmas has arrived and Querétaro the party, family and culture does not end. That’s why, if you decide to enjoy the December celebrationshere we leave you those that you can enjoy from the 16th to the fifth of January.

This Friday, December 16, go with your family to enjoy the flag of the car from the Posada del Centrowhich will be held on Madero avenue, between Juárez and Corregidora streets

Rest two days, because the December 18, the traditional concert awaits you Christmas that makes the State Music Band of Querétaro, which will be held at the kiosk of the zenea garden.

So that the music lasts, from December 19 to 22, the same at the Zenea Garden kiosk, located on the calle 16 de septiembre 8-24, central colonythe concert “Querétaro sings to Christmas” will be held.

We continue in the Zenea Garden kiosk and on Christmas Eve, On December 24, two events will grace the capital of Queretarothe first with the lullaby of the Child God and the second, the Bible Car Paradewhere they represent passages from the Bible to the delight of the public.

And we don’t even rest at Christmas, because on the 25th, from seven at night you can enjoy the “Christmas vervain”where students from the capital will visit squares and walkways of the historic center singing Christmas carols.

To end on December 31, with the “New Year’s Eve”, where walkers will sing through the streets of the historic center to the rhythm of tunas.

And on the fifth of January you can enjoy the procession of the Three Kingswhich will begin in Corregidora.

To know the schedules of the events follow the tourism authorities and the municipality of Querétaro and safely enjoy these decembrine holidays.