What to do (and what is not) when our nose bleeds: myths and truths

Most people have suffered nasal bleeding at some point in their lives, a very common medical condition that, according to data from the Spanish Society of General Medicine (SEMG), affects a 10-15% of the general populationespecially children. Also known as epistaxis, as specialists call it, this clinical sign is usually a minor discomfort that can be controlled at home, although they usually scare and, in most cases, or we do not know what to do, or, when we act, we do it wrong. Do we have to cover our nose? Is it better to place your head back to cut the bleeding?

Why does our nose bleed

Before answering how to act in front of nasal bleeding, it is important to know what causes they usually hide behind a nose bleeding, which usually goes through the breakage of some blood vessel of the outermost part of the nose holes.

As they point out from the Nursing School of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospitalwhich has just opened its new Pintor Rosales campus, which has, as a novelty, with an advanced clinical simulation center that integrates technology, realistic design and innovative methodologies for safe and effective learning, nasal bleeding may be due to such diverse factors as the nose, especially something common among the little ones; give a blow to the nose; for the presence of foreign bodies; allergic, viral or dry rhinitis; benign polyps or tumors; for an increase in blood pressure; or by heart, pulmonary or blood diseases.

But it can also be favored by the immaturity of the nasal mucosa in children, drug taking such as anticoagulants and antiagueragants; o Environmental factors, such as dryness caused by heating and air conditioning.

How to act to cut nasal bleeding

Knowing what to do when blood is as important as knowing what we should not do. In this sense, and as explained by Dr. José Miguel Villacampa Aubà, otolaryngologist at the University Hospitals Infanta Elena and Jiménez Díaz Foundation, “we must remember that the first measure to be done is to take cotton – the size of an olive approximately – and put them in the nose with a little hydrogen peroxide if possible.” It is important, at this point, “to tighten from outside the nose, from both sides, in a clamp with the head bowed down, for about ten minutes,” says the specialist.

After this time, we change the cottons and, “if you do not bleed, we can continue with our normal life”, although it is advisable to avoid efforts, bow our heads or play the nose in the following hours, removing cotton as soon as possible.

What should we not do when our nose is bleeding? One of the most common mistakes we usually commit when he bleeds is to throw his head back, thinking that we will cut the bleeding. However, in doing so, what we really get is to hinder the expulsion of blood, which will go to the mouth and throat. This not only hinders breathing through the mouth, but can also cause vomiting, nausea or even choking with our own blood.

Hydration to prevent nasal bleeding

Although nasal hemorrhages cannot always be avoided, there are measures that help us prevent them. Many times the causes must be searched in environmental factors, for heating or air conditioning, which can lead to nasal dryness, a problem that favors, in turn, the appearance of nasal bleeding, especially in children. As Dr. Villacampa Aubà points out, “it is a problem that we have in all hospitals and in all buildings called intelligent,” but it can be prevented.

Hydration is the key, just as it is for dry skin or cracked lips, it is also for the dry nose. And hydrating the nose is an easy process. As Villacampa Aubà points out, it is enough to do something as simple as apply “neutral topical petroleum jelly, without perfumes, applying a small amount, similar to a lentil, in the nasal grave, in the lateral area, without putting your finger up, later making a small massage from outside the nose, pressing it, to extend it”. This measure, however, would have a contraindication: people who receive oxygen therapy, because they could injure the nasal mucosa.

Increasing environmental humidity, with humidifiers, is also an effective measure to prevent the number and frequency of nasal bleeding.

Nasal bleeding: When to seek medical help?

If, despite everything, these remedies and measures do not work and nasal hemorrhage continues or worsens we must seek medical attention. Also if they appear, together with bleeding, other symptoms such as paleness, sweating or decreased state of consciousness, or if it is related to a significant increase in blood pressure.

Only 10% of nasal hemorrhages They are usually serious, by abundant or by repetitive, according to the Spanish Society of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery (Seorl CCC).