For the more superstitious, here are all the tips to keep the union under the protection of fortune. All the beliefs of the first marriage: no to the mirror, no to the sight of the groom and much more.

Developing all the details to perfection – this is one of the greatest ambitions of all future couples, promised at marriage. However, sometimes it is also important to consider other aspects as well: the superstition and the luck they are not up to us, but something can be done about it. Here’s what to do and not before the ceremony.

Marriage and superstition: what is allowed and what is not

The customs and the beliefs that were built around the superstition of marriage prevent from all over Italy, Starting from what to do before the wedding, let’s start with some advice base that could help the most superstitious. First of all, to avoid the ill omen the bride and groom should absolutely not see each other before ceremony: the man shouldn’t even see the bride’s dress.

On the day of the ceremony, the bride should definitely not look at herself mirror. If you really do not escape the temptation, it is always advisable to do it but without a earring, a shoe it’s a glove. Continuing, the veil of the bride should be donated by a happy bride. The faiths that the groom buys for the engagement should never be purchased together with those for the day of the ceremony: this could wish bad luck for the future of the wedding itself.

Also, once the groom leaves the house he shouldn’t even go back: just in case there is some forgetfulness at the last minute, it will be better to be joined by a friend or a little help. When you get to the end of the list, remember to also be careful not to drop the wedding rings: where they slip during the rite, they should be collected only by those celebrating the union. Regarding the wedding rings, it is also a bad omen to wear them before the day of the celebration.

To conclude, i jewelry given to the bride, they must be worn either on the ring finger or on the left wrist: this will preserve the marital affection. You already knew these customs? You would have others superstitions to add to the list?

