The cramp comes upon you suddenly and causes a intense painbut luckily it doesn’t last long. In summer it is easier to run into them. Some studies have highlighted a sort of genetic predispositionbut the condition most often associated with these sudden, involuntary contractions is there muscle fatigue. Cramps are an involuntary and painful contraction of a muscle or part of it – explains Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in sports medicine and national vice president of the Italian sports medicine federation -. Among the districts most often affected are the calf, back of the thigh and foot.