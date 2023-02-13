A few days ago, President Gustavo Petro explained what his red lines were in his total peace policy against organized crime and criminal gangs. “With drug trafficking, power cannot be negotiated,” he said peremptorily, adding that “it is the judiciary that has to negotiate with these groups because it is about accepting them to justice.”

This clarification on what to negotiate with drug trafficking (and what not) was made by the president after the existence of a cartel of lawyers was revealed that in exchange for high amounts of money, and in the name of his peace Total, he would be promising the gangsters and parapolitics who are paying his sentence, the gold and the moro.

There are videos that will soon be released to the public in which drug traffickers are seen paying large sums of money in exchange for the promise that they will regain their freedom and that they will not be extradited. The stick is not for spoons.

If this clandestine feast that is taking place in Colombian prisons is not stopped, it could jeopardize the progressive and reformist project of Colombia’s first left-wing president.

That is why it is necessary that there be clarity in the way in which these rapprochements with the criminal gangs are being carried out. The high commissioner for peace, Danilo Rueda, a reserved Catholic man who has toured Colombia’s prisons asking for the prisoners’ rights to be respected, has the experience and knowledge to advance these negotiations with the gangs, especially with the Clan del Golfo, undoubtedly the most important of all. However, the exaggerated secrecy with which he has made these approaches —you cannot know the name of any of the peace managers— has filled the process with unnecessary opacity.

The lack of clarity about the powers of the peace managers who have been appointed by the Government has led many drug traffickers to pay up to a million dollars for a place to be on the list of managers, because they see in that there is a way to get out free and shield yourself from extradition. But, in addition, the fact that all this is happening when the text of the submission law is not even known (which the Government must present to Congress this week) gives rise to its detractors to say that the Pact of La Picota, a clandestine agreement with the mafia that would not seek any submission but total impunity.

This government has all the moral authority to advance a fostering process with the Clan del Golfo. This band is expanding since the peace agreement with the Farc was signed. When that guerrilla disarmed and ceased to have control over several territories, what was expected is that the State would enter and make a presence there. Unfortunately, that did not happen and that vacuum ended up taking over the Clan del Golfo, a criminal organization that exercises territorial control and that is the armed expression of a mafia that has entrenched itself in power, that has been laundering and that elects mayors, governors and congressmen. The Clan del Golfo is today responsible for most of the murders of social leaders in Colombia.

That Petro wants to find a peaceful solution to agree with them to submit is an ethical duty. What he cannot allow is that this policy is agreed upon in secret prisons, behind his back and hidden from the country.

