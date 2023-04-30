On the night of September 24-25, 1787, the Aragón River overflowed its banks as it passed through sanguesa, destroying most of the houses and killing 600 people. A stream, the Aragón, compared to the river of pilgrims who have passed through this city in eastern Navarre throughout its history. That is why Sangüesa was founded 901 years ago: to be an outstanding landmark of the Camino de Santiago. And so many pilgrims frequented it, that it came to have 12 hospitals, three parishes, four convents… Whoever had, retained. That is why it is said that Sangüesa has a monument on each street.

09.00 Vultures and electric bikes

There would be no shortage of vultures in Sangüesa after the flood. The first to arrive would be those from the nearby Lumbier gorge (1), about 10 minutes by car. In this formidable canyon carved out by the Irati River, a tributary of the Aragon, today 200 pairs nest. And Egyptian vultures. And bearded vultures… To see them, nothing is easier than following the path on foot or by bicycle. Irati greenway, the layout of the old narrow-gauge Pamplona-Sangüesa railway, which ran from 1911 to 1955 and was the first electric passenger train in Spain. We will advance 1.3 kilometers along this road, going through two tunnels and skirting gigantic limestone overhangs until we reach the Devil’s Bridge, which they say was built by the aforementioned in one night. On foot, it is an hour, round trip. On pedals, a sigh. The company Irati E-Bike He puts electric bikes and a guide for the excursion.

More information

10.30 The 300 figures of Santa María la Real

By law, after the flood, in Sangüesa all the first stone floors had to be made. That, plus what was already before the rock, explains the number of monuments in the town. Very high, safe from the waters, was and still is one of the most spectacular wooden eaves in Navarre, that of the Vallesantoro palace (Alfonso el Batallador street, 20). (2), current House of Culture. Although no building overshadows the church of Santa María la Real (3)one of the masterpieces of the Romanesque of all times and places. The cover, full of figures (more than 300!), tells a thousand stories to the pilgrim, including the Norse legend of the hero Sigurd and the blacksmith Regin.

View of the Romanesque church of Santa María la Real in the Navarrese town of Sangüesa. ISTOCKPHOTO / GETTY IMAGES

Speaking of blacksmiths, it is worth seeing Pedro Mancho at work in the Juanto Artistic Forging Workshop (948 87 01 80) (4), author of many of the knockers and fittings that can be seen walking around the city. Another workshop that dazzles is What I do (679 93 37 23) (5), where Elena Carlos makes and sells unique, hand-painted bags for 65 euros. One is in front of the Vallesantoro palace and the other, in front of Santa María la Real, next to the tourist office (948 87 14 11).

12.00 Gallipienzo: eagles nest

There is no better viewpoint in the entire region than Gallipienzo (6), a medieval town about 19 kilometers away, planted on top of a hill that dominates the green valley of the wide Aragón river and, in the background, stained with snow, the Pyrenees. Upriver, in Cáseda, next to the old road that linked Tudela with Sangüesa, the hermitage of San Zoilo (7), magnificent 14th century temple that also offers some superb views: the high Gothic arches of its façade and its pentagonal head and the firmament from the stellar viewpoint that is installed on the other side of the parking. To see the latter, you have to return at night and contact astronomer Jon Teus, from the company Observar el Cielo (647 84 02 31).

Gallipienzo is a medieval town about 19 kilometers away, planted on top of a hill that dominates the valley of the wide Aragón river. Iñigo Fernandez de Pinedo Rodriguez (GETTY IMAGES)

14.30 Menestra, beans and grilled meat

If we like vegetables and legumes, we are in luck. From the orchards of the Aragón River comes everything necessary to make outstanding menestras. And there is also the pocha de Sangüesa, the white bean that, fresh in September, is when it is richest, but the rest of the year, frozen, it can be eaten just as well.

Hermitage of San Zoilo in the Navarrese town of Caseda. MELBA PHOTO / Alamy

There is no lack of menestra or pochas in the Mediavilla Grill (948 87 02 12) (8), the best restaurant in Sangüesa. nor in Zabaleta House (9), although this cider house in Aibar, about eight kilometers from the city, is best known for its grilled meats. nor in Iru Bide (10), which is an excellent place to eat after walking along the Irati greenway, in Lumbier.

16.30 The cradle of Saint Francis Xavier

No matter where we eat, we can save dessert, because we are going to visit Javier right away (eleven)famous place, among many other things, for its typical sweets: the Espadrilles that they make in the hotel Xavier. Right in front of the accommodation stands the Xavier’s castle, where Saint Francis Xavier was born and lived for 18 years, the Apostle of the Indies, founder of the Society of Jesus and co-patron of Navarra (together with San Fermín), whose life and miracles are recounted in detail in the rooms, canvases and dioramas of the museum that is installed inside. It is a place of massive pilgrimages (the Javieradas), that is usually from boat to boat and that surprises all visitors due to its great atmosphere and its monumentality, whether they are sympathizers of the saint or not.

18.00 Leyre: the Pillars of the Kingdom

With the sun already low, we went up to the Leyre Monastery (12), 15 kilometers northeast of Sangüesa, to contemplate from its height the turquoise reservoir of Yesa, where the Aragón river pools. Then it will be time to look into the crypt, which is the oldest Romanesque monument in Navarra, a gloomy and overwhelming enclosure with dwarf columns and giant capitals. They are the so-called Pilares del Reyno, on which rests the church that rises above, in which, in turn, the first 10 kings of Navarre rest eternally. If we wait in the temple until seven in the evening, we will hear the 21 monks of the monastery sing in Gregorian.

Los Pilares del Reyno in the crypt of the Monastery of Leyre, 15 kilometers northeast of Sangüesa. Zoonar GmbH / Alamy

21.00 Three hotels to choose from

We can stay for dinner and sleep in the Hospedería de Leyre (13). Closer to heaven, impossible. Or we can go back to Javier to do it in the hotel Xavier (14), a somewhat outdated three-star but with delicious cuisine and a more familiar treatment. A third option is to return to the town-watchtower of Gallipienzo, where the Heredad Beragu (fifteen), a hotel ecochic nine impeccable rooms, made by and for lovers of the rural environment, recycling (90% of the materials come from old buildings) and sustainability: biomass boiler, solar energy, organic garden and chicken coop… It’s not cheap: double the standard costs between 110 and 140 euros per night. And it’s for adults only.

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.