From a financial point of view, Frankfurt is one of the most important cities in Europe, headquarters of the European Central Bank since 1998 and with an airport that moves more than 70 million passengers a year, making it one of the first in the world.

This invites the traveler to make a stopover in the German city or can also serve as a base for longer stays and travel comfortably to other points of interest. But not everything here is skyscrapers and people in suits. Frankfurt is also its old town, completely rebuilt after the Second World War, the Main River (Main, in German), more than thirty museums or the house of the great romantic writer Goethe, a native of the German city.

8.00 Wake up Mainhattan

The financial district of Frankfurt is often compared to Manhattan, due to the large number of skyscrapers rising in the city. That is why it has received the nickname Mainhattan (acronym for Main, the river that runs through Frankfurt and Manhattan), and that is because there is no such thing in Europe. skyline equal. It is known as the banking district, as it houses the headquarters of the main foreign and German banks, such as the well-known twin towers of Deutsche Bank (1) or Commerzbank (2), designed by Norman Foster. Also in the city center are other iconic buildings such as the Main Tower (3) (you can go up to a viewpoint to enjoy the panoramic view from the 54th floor) or the One (4)so called because of its resemblance to the number one.

Walking among its skyscrapers we find the work of pop artist Claes Oldenburg, which represents an inverted tie 12 meters high (5). It perfectly symbolizes the atmosphere that is breathed in this part of the city. It reflects the frenetic world of business with a mix of humor and irony.

'Inverted Collar and Tie', a work by Claes Oldenburg in one of Frankfurt's squares. Bildagentur / Alamy

In this area, there is also the euro sculpture (6) which we have seen so many times illustrating the history of the European currency in the media. With a height of 14 meters and weighing 50 tons, it has become one of the symbols of the city. This currency accompanied the headquarters of the European Central Bank, which since 2015 has been moved to the eastern part of the city.

11.00 Walking and shopping

Frankfurt is a city of just over 750,000 inhabitants that can be easily explored on foot. In any case, like many Central European cities, it has trams and metro. Taking a pleasant walk, we headed towards the commercial area, but not before stopping at the Opera Square to admire the classicist building. Alte Oper (7)inaugurated on October 20, 1880. Today it is intended for concerts and all types of cultural events, since the operas are performed in a new theater built for this purpose.

We arrive at Zeil (8), a long and central pedestrian street, considered one of the most important commercial routes in Germany. Here you can find everything from top brands to bargains of all kinds. In addition, the culinary offer is very varied.

View of the Frankfurt skyline and the Main River as it passes through the German city. Wirestock / iStockphoto / Getty

13.00 A 'frankfurter' to regain strength

We can take the opportunity to make a stop and finally try the famous frankfurter. Their main characteristic is that they are made only with pork, unlike the Viennese variant, which mixes beef and pork. So a sausage, with pomes and a good local beer, is something that you should not miss on a visit to the city of Meno.

15.00 Tea with Goethe

Frankfurt is a city full of museums, but if there is one that attracts the largest number of visitors, it is the Goethe house museum (9). Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832) was one of the most prominent names in German letters of all time. Splendor (1808) or The misadventures of young Werther (1774), which he wrote in this house, are masterpieces of world literature. Here he spent his childhood and most of his youth. The house was completely destroyed during the Second World War, and was rebuilt years later maintaining the original structure.

The mansion, which is accessed through a patio, has three floors, with multiple rooms decorated in detail and that show the social and cultural level of the family. Among them, the music room, his father's library, the painting room and a beautiful puppet theater in the attic stand out.

17.00 Reconstructed Frankfurt

From Goethe's house the visit can continue towards Römerberg Square (10)but not before making a stop at the collegiate church of San Bartolome (eleven), considered the Frankfurt Cathedral. Gothic in style, it was the imperial headquarters, since the coronations of the German emperors took place there from the 15th to the 18th century. It was destroyed twice, first by fire and later by bombing during World War II. During the war, the historic area was razed and more than a thousand houses disappeared, including those in the aforementioned square. These were rebuilt following the original structure, some with wooden frames. Today, Römerberg is one of the city's nerve centers, where tourists and locals meet to have an ice cream or enjoy the good weather. Different events are held here such as the book fair, Christmas markets and concerts.

18.30 Romantic walk

Through one of the sides of the square we can go directly to the bank of the Main. This river is the main tributary of the Rhine and, in good weather, it is a good place to take a walk, play sports or sit on one of its lively terraces. Another option is to take a one-hour cruise, which will give us a different perspective of the city.

From here we will cross to the southern part of Frankfurt, known as Sachsenhausen (12), crossing the river on the famous iron pedestrian bridge. This is perfect to see the skyline of the city and take some photographs. The bridge is covered with padlocks left by couples as a symbol of their love.

Eiserner Steg, Frankfurt's iron bridge, full of padlocks. Joe Daniel Price (Getty Images)

20.00 Let's go to dinner!

Sachsenhausen, one of the most authentic neighborhoods, as it preserves its low houses and cobblestone streets, was the area that suffered the least from the bombings of World War II. In addition, a good number of museums are concentrated here.

Atmosphere on the terraces of Sachsenhausen, one of the most authentic neighborhoods of the German city. Schoening / Alamy

The neighborhood is very lively, as there are a large number of taverns serving apple cider, apfelwein. This low-priced, low-grade drink is typical of the city and perfect to accompany dinner. Apfelwein Wagner either Zum Gemalten Haus They are two highly recommended taverns to taste some local cuisine. Schnitzel (breaded fillet) or knuckle accompanied by sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) or baked potatoes for dessert Apple strudel. This is a good time to relax, enjoy the dinner and the atmosphere and toast with a good pitcher of apfelwein. ¡prost!

