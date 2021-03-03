When it comes to shopping at the supermarket or the greengrocer, we all look for savings and quality. For this it is essential choose fresh seasonal produce that always have more flavor, better color and more accessible price.

.During March there is more supply of vegetables than seasonal fruits. But do not despair, that the apples are delicious and the melon continues to remind us that we are still in summer.

To keep in mind: non-leafy vegetables can be kept to eat the rest of the year. You just have to boil them briefly, strain them, go through cold water to cut off the cooking and bag them (well identified) to be able to take them to the freezer.

Take a look at the list of the 10 seasonal fruits and vegetables that you cannot miss.

Broccoli and cauliflower

Broccoli, very green and compact.

How to choose them: the more uniform the color, the better. Freshly bought, in the refrigerator they last 3 to 5 days before starting to turn yellow.

Chauchas

Green beans, very green and crisp. Signs of freshness. Photo: unsplash

It takes a bit of work to cut the tips and the connector “thread” but … they are so delicious! They keep for more than a week in the refrigerator in a micro-perforated bag (any bag punctured with a fork).

Arugula

Arugula is a spicy leafy vegetable, ideal for salads. Photo: Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

Like all leafy vegetables, the ideal is to cut the roots if it has them, wash it very well to remove traces of earth and dry it (with the centrifugal dryer or between two canvases). Now, the clean sheets can already be stored in a container with an absorbent paper on the bottom, and one on top sprinkled with water.

Cherry tomato

Cherry tomatoes, all the flavor in one small bite. Photo: Gerardo dell’oro.

The ideal is to keep them in the least cold part of the refrigerator, so that they do not burn and mark the skin. Without squeezing or crowding them.

Carrot

Carrots

You can leave it out of the refrigerator, but refrigerated it lasts much longer, up to a month without problem. The perforated sachet trick also works for this vegetable, although it will also last in the drawer destined for the vegetables in the fridge.

Zucchini and zucchini

The zucchinis, rich and very profitable.

When buying them, you have to pay special attention to their color. That they do not have yellow or black spots and that they are shiny. When they “age” they begin to wrinkle and are no longer fresh inside. Store them with the carrots in the crisper drawer in the fridge.

Cantaloupe

From the ends you can feel the aroma of the fruit.

As long as it is whole, it can be left in a cool environment. When the perfume of the fruit makes you cut it, what is left must be kept in the refrigerator, covered by plastic wrap. It is advisable to place it on a plate or bowl, so that it does not dirty the interior.

Apple

Apples: in March we enjoy them again. Photo: Unsplash.

They are kept in the refrigerator and keep for a long time. Of course, with the passing of the days, the delicious, juicy and well red, usually loses those characteristics, to become sandy.